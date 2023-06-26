scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season

By Agency News Desk

By Niharika Raina
New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has decided to move on from Rajasthan and join the Gujarat team ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 season of Indian domestic cricket.

On Monday, Bishnoi posted a story on his Instagram account, wearing the Gujarat practice jersey with the association logo and captioned the post with ‘new beginning’.

Pradyot Singh Rathore, Bishnoi’s coach alongside Shahrukh Pathan at the Spartans Cricket Academy in his hometown Jodhpur, said to IANS, “Yes I know, he will be playing for them (Gujarat) now.”

IANS also reached out to Bishnoi, the Rajasthan as well as Gujarat Cricket Associations for further information. At the time of publishing the story, it is still awaiting those responses.

Bishnoi has featured in 10 T20Is since his debut in February 2022, picking 16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08. He also has one scalp from a solitary ODI appearance against South Africa at Lucknow last year.

The Jodhpur-based leg-spinner claimed 16 wickets for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, as the side reached the playoffs for second straight time before crashing out of the competition by losing to Mumbai Indians in the eliminator in Chennai.

Bishnoi first shot into limelight by being a part of the India U19 team becoming runners-up in 2020 Men’s Cricket World Cup, after losing to Bangladesh in the final, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

Though Bishnoi has made regular appearances for Rajasthan in white-ball games in domestic matches, he played just one first-class match for the side in last season’s Ranji Trophy.

For the upcoming domestic season, Gujarat will be coached by former India spinner Ramesh Powar, who was also the head coach of the national women’s team.

[rss_feed_item_source]

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kangana says ‘Emergency’ gave her a 'deeper understanding of Indian history'
Next article
'I hold myself to a much higher standard': Labuschagne aims to reclaim top form at Lord's
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'I hold myself to a much higher standard': Labuschagne aims to reclaim top form at Lord's

News

Kangana says ‘Emergency’ gave her a 'deeper understanding of Indian history'

Technology

NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns

News

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam looking to make a comeback with OTT projects

Technology

Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

Sports

'Trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment', says Williamson on recovery from ACL injury

News

Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy moves on her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

News

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

Technology

Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

News

Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

News

NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’

Technology

Even 'safe' air pollution levels can alter kids brain function: Study

News

Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave

News

Hayley Atwell trained with Olympic martial arts expert for 'MI – Dead Reckoning'

News

Vidyut Jammwal showcases balancing skills on a four-storey building’s parapet

Sports

Novak is the main favourite to win Wimbledon, says world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US