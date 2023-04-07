scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Legends League Cricket opens registration for players draft for the season starting Sept 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Legends League Cricket has announced that the next edition of the franchise-based tournament will take place in September 2023, and the registrations for players’ draft are now open.

After a successful LLC Masters in Doha with a massive reach of 1.48 billion globally, it will be interesting to see the multiple-team franchise-based tournament take the centre stage.

The inaugural edition of the tournament saw participation from India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, and Bhilwara Kings with the India Capitals being crowned champions when they defeated Bhilwara Kings by 104 runs.

While the new season targets bringing new fans into Legends League Cricket, the tournament itself will attract a new set of players. With more than 100 players participating from 9 countries last September, this year it is expected to touch 150 players.

As the window for player registrations is live, the players can register through the official website – www.llct20.com

“We are pleased to announce the next edition of Legends League Cricket, which will be bigger and better. The bandwagon and star cast of the best cricketers from the yesteryears will travel throughout India and play at multiple venues, allowing the fans to come closer to their heroes. Now with players taking retirement from active cricket, they are considering Legends League Cricket as their 2nd inning.

“With Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina and other star cricketers joining us, the tournament is attracting a lot of eyeballs. Also, with the addition of new players, the average age has gone down from 41 years to 38 years. The franchise format will also add a bit of spice to the mix, making the contests and equations more exciting across the board. And with the recent success of the LLC Masters, we are sure that this season will be no less,” said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, of Legends League Cricket.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Laxmi Raai goes de-glam for her cop avatar in Malayalam film 'DNA'
This May Also Interest You
News

Laxmi Raai goes de-glam for her cop avatar in Malayalam film 'DNA'

News

Acclaimed Marathi writer Milind Bokil's short story gets screen adaptation

Health & Lifestyle

Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases

Health & Lifestyle

Lack of Wuhan data disclosure by China is simply inexcusable: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research

News

Kareena Kapoor likes a mix of mainstream and off-beats films in her filmography

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

Technology

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

News

Gautam Singh Vig reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in ‘Dooriyan’

Technology

Indian consumer tech space sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

Health & Lifestyle

WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other variants under monitoring: Centre to states, UTs

News

Neha Marda's team shares update as they 'Wait for a speedy recovery'

Health & Lifestyle

With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC advises lawyers to opt for virtual hearings

Technology

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

News

Paras Arora: 'I get a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule'

News

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit J. Pathak to host 'Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull'

News

Pranali Rathod thoroughly enjoyed Gangaur in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

After getting a gun, Salman Khan zips around in a bullet-proof imported SUV

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US