'Let's do it for women's cricket!' Yuvraj, Raina urge fans to come in support of Harmanpreet Kaur

By News Bureau

Cape Town, Feb 22 (IANS) Former India men’s cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina have come in support of women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur after it was disclosed that whenever someone searches for the skipper of the national team on Google, it only displays the mens team captains Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya whilst unfairly excluding the womens team leader.

Harmanpreet is on a roll at the moment as India reached the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and will face Australia in the first semi-final at Newlands Cricket Ground on Thursday. She also became the first player to feature in 150 T20Is and reach 3000 T20I runs mark during the course of the competition.

Yuvraj, the 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament, stated that they need to solve the problem and help popularise women’s cricket further in India.

“If we’ve created this problem, we also have the power to fix it. Let’s do it for women’s cricket! Use this hashtag: #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur on #Twitter #Quora #LinkedIn and #Reddit to spread the word and make a difference!” he tweeted.

Raina, a member of the 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup winning squad, also came in the support of the star Indian batter and urged the people to join the movement.

He tweeted, “Join the movement. post the video on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Reddit with #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur “

Savita Punia, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, tweeted in support of Harmanpreet as well. She wrote, “Going after a huge cause! Let’s make it happen together #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur “

Harmanpreet is currently regarded as one of the finest batters in the country and under her leadership, the Indian team has achieved a lot under her captaincy. She was captain when India clinched a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and also won the Asia Cup in the same year in Bangladesh, apart from leading the team to being 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup runners-up.

Since her international debut in 2009, Harmanpreet, the right-handed batter has played a total of 124 ODIs and scored 3322 runs with an average of 37.75 and has taken 31 wickets as well with her off-spin. In T20Is, she has scored 3006 runs with an average of 27.83 and has claimed 32 scalps.

Harmanpreet will also feature for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL), to be held from March 4-26 in Mumbai.

