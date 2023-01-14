scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

LSG believed in Kyle Mayers and he has now delivered for Durban franchise, says Pragyan Ojha

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) In the ongoing SA20, Durbans Super Giants had an easy outing as they convincingly won against MI Cape Town by five wickets with 21 balls to spare. The star of the match was West Indies Kyle Mayers who displayed an all-round game to win it for his side.

He not only picked up the key wicket of teenage batting sensation Dewald Brevis with an unplayable yorker but while chasing, gave the Super Giants the perfect start by scoring a quick 34 at a strike of almost 148 for their first win of the season. Mayers has also been retained by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2023.

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha spoke highly about Mayers and the potential that he brings to the table for every side he represents either in international cricket or in franchise T20 leagues.

“That is the reason why he is even part of the sister franchise (Lucknow Super Giants) back in India. They believe in him, they let go off someone like Lewis and when you see (this), this is the potential that he promises, and he has delivered. He just took the bowlers on and look at the bowlers that he’s taken on,” said Ojha on Match Centre Live show on Sports18.

Ojha was also impressed by the performance of tearaway England pacer Olly Stone, who despite his magical spell where he picked up four key wickets while conceding 28 runs, could not take his team past the winning line.

“He got four crucial wickets and look at what the stages he got those wickets. Every time he has been given the ball, he made sure that he delivered for his captain. He knew their top 2 bowlers were not in the game, he wanted to deliver, and he did it.”

“Unfortunately, he could not guarantee them a win, but he made sure that they were there and mind you because of his bowling that bonus point was not taken away by the opponents,” he added.

–IANS

nr

Previous article
Shilpa Shinde returns to television with Sony SAB ‘Maddam Sir’
Next article
'Bulleya' hitmaker Papon celebrates Bihu with band members
This May Also Interest You
News

'Bulleya' hitmaker Papon celebrates Bihu with band members

News

Shilpa Shinde returns to television with Sony SAB ‘Maddam Sir’

Technology

Apple eyes India, Vietnam to replace China as its key manufacturer

News

'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan celebrated his first Lohri in Punjab

Technology

Apple Watch micro-LED display may be manufactured by LG

Sports

Current Australia team has a huge chance to beat India: Justin Langer

Health & Lifestyle

Mohnish Doultani shares the best itinerary from his two-month Bali trip

News

'BB16': 'Mandali' Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan get emotional at Abdu's exit

News

'I just met God': Rajamouli after meeting Steven Spielberg

Sports

FanCode to stream inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India

Sports

IND v AUS: Sarfaraz would feel "cheated", hand-done by selectors after SKY picked for Tests, say experts, fans

Sports

Almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad: Murali Vijay

Technology

YouTube tests hub of free, ad-supported channels

News

John Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen are proud parents once again, welcome third baby

News

Why Anil Kapoor loves working in ensemble projects

Sports

Eight IPL franchises in race to bid for owning teams in Women's IPL: Report

News

Arijit Singh lends his vocal prowess to the Bengali adaptation of ‘Gaaye Ja’

Technology

Spotify back online after brief outage

Dialogues

FARZI Dialogues: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon’s powerful dialogues will blow your mind

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US