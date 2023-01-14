LSG believed in Kyle Mayers and he has now delivered for Durban franchise, says Pragyan Ojha

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) In the ongoing SA20, Durbans Super Giants had an easy outing as they convincingly won against MI Cape Town by five wickets with 21 balls to spare. The star of the match was West Indies Kyle Mayers who displayed an all-round game to win it for his side.

He not only picked up the key wicket of teenage batting sensation Dewald Brevis with an unplayable yorker but while chasing, gave the Super Giants the perfect start by scoring a quick 34 at a strike of almost 148 for their first win of the season. Mayers has also been retained by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2023.

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha spoke highly about Mayers and the potential that he brings to the table for every side he represents either in international cricket or in franchise T20 leagues.

“That is the reason why he is even part of the sister franchise (Lucknow Super Giants) back in India. They believe in him, they let go off someone like Lewis and when you see (this), this is the potential that he promises, and he has delivered. He just took the bowlers on and look at the bowlers that he’s taken on,” said Ojha on Match Centre Live show on Sports18.

Ojha was also impressed by the performance of tearaway England pacer Olly Stone, who despite his magical spell where he picked up four key wickets while conceding 28 runs, could not take his team past the winning line.

“He got four crucial wickets and look at what the stages he got those wickets. Every time he has been given the ball, he made sure that he delivered for his captain. He knew their top 2 bowlers were not in the game, he wanted to deliver, and he did it.”

“Unfortunately, he could not guarantee them a win, but he made sure that they were there and mind you because of his bowling that bonus point was not taken away by the opponents,” he added.

