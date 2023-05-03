scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Madrid Open: Medvedev, Rublev crash out in pre-quarterfinals

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), May 2 (IANS) The Tuesday morning session at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was not a good one for Russian seeds Danil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who both crashed out of the tournament in straight-set defeats in the Round of 16.

Medvedev has never been happy on clay and his progress to the last 16 was his best-ever showing in Madrid, where he had never previously gotten past the second round.

He lost 7-6(1), 6-4 to fellow countryman Aslan Karatsev, who looks to be recovering his form after a dip in performances saw him slip from a career-high of No.14 in 2022, down to his current ranking of 121st.

Rublev’s defeat wasn’t as big a shock as he succumbed 7-6(8), 6-4 to another Russian player, Karen Khachanov.

The 10th seed claimed his first win on clay against a top-10 ranked rival since 2019 and will play the winner of the match between home favourite Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

In the women’s tournament, number two seed, Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a blip in the second set to claim a three-set win 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 over Egypt’s Mayar Sherif.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cricket West Indies announces fixtures for England's white-ball tour in December 2023
Next article
IPL 2023: 'I couldn't get my rhythm', Hardik takes blame for Gujarat Titans' loss
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals overcome Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer to beat Gujarat Titans by five runs (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I couldn't get my rhythm', Hardik takes blame for Gujarat Titans' loss

Sports

Cricket West Indies announces fixtures for England's white-ball tour in December 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik fifty, Shami four-fer in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs

Sports

IWL 2023: East Bengal pick up pace with consecutive wins

Sports

IPL 2023: I started my cricket from here, so very excited about it, says Mumbai's Ramandeep Singh on playing in Mohali

Sports

Badminton: Saina Nehwal pulls out of selection trials for Asian Games 2023

News

No laughing matter: With writers on strike, US late-night shows go dark

Sports

IPL 2023: Shami's 4-11 helps Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8 despite Aman's fifty

News

'Demeans the entire Muslim community', plea in SC against 'The Kerala Story'

News

Trudeau mourns passing of Canadian folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot

Sports

IWL 2023: CRPF, Lords FA look to gather pace; Churchill, Queens search for first points

Sports

Patnaik congratulates Odisha FC team on winning Super Cup

Sports

Regional Equestrian League: Jahnvi, Niharika, Inaara qualify for the Nationals

Sports

FIFA official says female referees key to the development of Women's football

Sports

Madrid Open: Sabalenka survives scare from Sherif to reach semis

Technology

Chegg's stock tanks after ChatGPT warning, new threat for edtech firms

Technology

Long Covid may change brain activity, raise depression, anxiety risks: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US