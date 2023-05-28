scorecardresearch
Mahapanchayat will certainly be held today, says wrestler Bajrang Punia

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Top Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, who has along with other grapplers are protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for more than a month now, has asserted that the Mahapanchayat will take place on Sunday while emphasising the fight for self-respect.

Punia accused the government of murdering democracy in the country and appealed to the authorities to release individuals who have been detained by the police.

“Mahapanchayat will certainly be held today. We’re fighting for our self-respect. They’re inaugurating the new Parliament building today, but murdering democracy in the country. We appeal to the administration to release our people detained by police,” Bajrang told reporters.

Meanwhile, other top wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat also claimed that their supporters have been arrested by the police.

“To all my international fraternity. Our Prime Minister is inaugurating our new parliament. But on the other hand, Our supporters have been arrested for supporting us,” said Sakshi.

“By arresting people, how can we call us “mother of democracy,” she added.

“Democracy is being murdered openly at Jantar Mantar. On one hand the Prime Minister has inaugurated the new building of democracy. On the other hand the arrests of our people are on,” said Vinesh.

In view of the Sarv Khap mahapanchayat call to hold a women panchayat outside the newly constructed Parliament building in Delhi on Sunday, heavy police have been deployed on Delhi borders.

Notably, India’s top wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers.The protest at Jantar Mantar has gone for more than a month now with no solution in sight.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
