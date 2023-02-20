scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Man Utd, Tottenham both win in Premier League

By News Bureau

London, Feb 20 (IANS) Manchester United confirmed their candidacy for the Premier League title thanks to a 3-0 home win over Leicester City.

Marcos Rashford continued his impressive run of form, with goals in the 25th and 56th minute of the game, with Jadon Sancho scoring Man Utd’s third goal, although David de Gea had a good claim to be named Man of the Match after a series of impressive saves to assure a clean sheet, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result leaves Erik ten Hag’s side just three points behind neighbors Manchester City and five behind league leaders Arsenal.

Tottenham moved into fourth place ahead of Newcastle United, who lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool on Saturday, after a much-improved second half display saw them to a 2-0 win at home over West Ham.

Emerson Royale put Tottenham ahead in the 56th minute after a measured pass from Ben Davis at the far post and Son Heung-min added a second in the 72nd minute. The South Korean had recently got into the match as a substitute and scored after an assist from Harry Kane.

Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a thrilling 4-2 win away to Aston Villa, with their last two goals arriving deep into injury time.

The win lifted them back above Manchester City, who were held 1-1 away to Nottingham Forest, who were kept in the game in the first half by a series of fine saves by Forest keeper Kaylor Navas.

Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the fourth minute, but Chris Wood scored an important equalizer for the home side with six minutes left to play.

Elsewhere, Seamus Coleman’s cross/shot from a narrow angle gave Everton a win over Leeds United, which lifts Everton out of the bottom three and leads Leeds second from bottom.

Southampton stunned Chelsea with James Ward Prowse’s free kick on the verge of halftime giving the bottom club a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Dortmund down Hertha to move second in Bundesliga
Next article
Barca remain eight clear in Spanish La Liga after 2-0 win at home to Cadiz
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Juve continue winning streak, Roma edge past Verona

News

'Bittersweet time', says Austin Butler as he honours Lisa Marie after BAFTA win

Sports

Barca remain eight clear in Spanish La Liga after 2-0 win at home to Cadiz

Sports

Dortmund down Hertha to move second in Bundesliga

Fashion n Lifestyle

Bigg Boss 16’s Mandali Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan reunite for a party

News

Tamil super star Dhanush gifts parents a palatial home in Chennai

Health & Lifestyle

Indian-American doctor admits healthcare fraud conspiracy

News

7 wins topped by Best Picture: 'All Quiet On The Western Front' creates buzz

News

76th BAFTA: Best Actor for Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett Best Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Edward Berger gets Best Director for 'All Quiet …'

News

BAFTA: Lost-in-translation snafu causes brief confusion over Best Supporting Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Dame Helen Mirren pays tribute to the late Queen

News

76th BAFTA: 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' wins Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Support Actress

News

76th BAFTA: Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' takes home Best Animated Film Honour

News

76th BAFTA: 'Way Of Water' wins Special Visual Effects

News

76th BAFTA: Indian film 'All That Breathes' loses to 'Navalny' in Best Documentary category

News

William and Kate top up procession of celebs at 76th BAFTA Film Awards

News

76th BAFTA: All showbiz people use same Netflix account, says Jamie Lee Curtis

News

BAFTA: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not In The English Language

Technology

After Twitter, Meta announces paid verification for FB, Instagram

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US