Sunday, December 24, 2023
Manchester City eye move for River Plate teenager Echeverri

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, Dec 24 (IANS) Manchester City are preparing an offer to sign highly-rated River Plate teenager Claudio Echeverri, according to media reports in Argentina.

The reigning Premier League and European champions could be willing to trigger the 17-year-old’s 25-million-euro release clause, news outlet Ole reported on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

It added that Echeverri has so far resisted attempts by River to extend his contract, which is due to expire at the end of next year.

Echeverri, who has made six appearances for River Plate since being promoted from the club’s youth academy in June, is also reportedly being pursued by Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona.

Forward Julian Alvarez is currently the only Argentine player in Manchester City’s first-team squad.

