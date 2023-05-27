scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Manchester City's Haaland named Premier League Player of the Season

By Agency News Desk

London, May 27 (IANS) Erling Haaland was named the Premier League’s Player of the Season on Saturday, after a record-breaking debut campaign in which he helped Manchester City claim their third straight league title.

The 22-year-old scored 36 goals in 35 games this season, breaking the previous record of 34 for a single Premier League season set by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer in 42-match Premier League campaigns.

Only Dixie Dean, for Everton in 1927/28, has scored more goals across all competitions (63) in a top-flight English season than Haaland’s 52.

The Norwegian is also the first player in the Premier League to score hat-tricks in three successive home matches, and the first Man City player to score a Manchester derby hat-trick since 1970.

Haaland becomes the third successive Man City player, and fourth overall, to claim the accolade, after Kevin De Bruyne in 2019-20 and 2021-22, while Ruben Dias took the honour in 2020-21. Vincent Kompany was the first, in 2011-12.

The striker was voted the Player of the Season by the public, the captains of the 20 Premier League clubs and a panel of football experts.

Haaland beat seven other nominees to the prize in De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier. He will have the chance to add to his Premier League tally on Sunday when City visit Brentford for their final game of the season.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Cup Shotgun: Bhowneesh finishes fifth, registers best finish in Almaty
Next article
Billie Eilish gives sneak peek of elusive dragon tattoo
This May Also Interest You
News

Britney Spears reconciles with mom after bitter family feud

News

Billie Eilish gives sneak peek of elusive dragon tattoo

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: Bhowneesh finishes fifth, registers best finish in Almaty

Health & Lifestyle

1st clinical trial of measles vaccine delivery via stickers shows promise

Sports

Indian women's hockey team ends tour with thrilling 2-1 win over Australia 'A'

News

Salman hugs Vicky a day after video of latter getting pushed aside by 'Wanted' star's security went viral

Sports

Tennis: Arnav Paparkar, Sai Janvi lift titles in Ramesh Desai Memorial U-16 C'ship

Technology

From mobile phones to chips, India manufacturing enters golden era

Health & Lifestyle

1 in 5 'healthy' adults have metabolism of a prediabetic: Study

News

Third episode from Girl group XG's docu follows 2018 Korean training camp

Sports

UP's Shardul Vihan ready to feature at Khelo India University Games for third time

News

Elliot Page had life-changing kiss with girl at gay bar months before 'Juno' shot him to fame

News

Rebecca likens 'MI' to giving birth: 'Once you've done it, you want to do it again'

Sports

'I felt like we left something behind in 2019', says Cummins ahead of 2023 Ashes challenge

Health & Lifestyle

400 medicinal plants have anti-diabetic properties: Researchers

Sports

River Plate earn draw with 10-man Sporting Cristal

Sports

Brazil to meet Guinea, Senegal in friendlies

Sports

IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US