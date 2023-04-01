Marseille held by Montpellier at home in Ligue 1

Paris, April 1 (IANS) Marseille slowed down their pace in chasing the league frontrunners Paris Saint-Germain after a demoralizing 1-1 draw against Montpellier at home.

Igor Tudor’s side seemed to lose the sharpness at the Stade Velodrome recently as they failed to earn a home victory in the league for five consecutive games, which may have wasted their chance for a record-tying 10th domestic title, reports Xinhua.

Arnaud Nordin capitalised on a brilliant counter-attack to put the visitors ahead only 12 minutes into the match. Marseille were awarded a penalty after a VAR check for handball before the break, as Matteo Guendouzi converted the kick to level the score.

However, it was the mid-table team Montpellier who created more chances in the second half, even though Marseille enjoyed an upper hand in ball possession, as Wahbi Khazri tested home goalkeeper Ruben Blanco before the final whistle.

“We didn’t do enough to be able to win. We were below in terms of rhythm, with only one training session (after the international break),” Tudor said.

Marseille stayed in the second place with six points off league leaders PSG, who will take on Lyon on Sunday. But the third-placed Lens could overtake Marseille if they claimed three points when visit Rennes on Saturday.

–IANS

cs