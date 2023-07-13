scorecardresearch
MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval to host standalone WBBL matches for the first time in upcoming season

By Agency News Desk

Melbourne, July 13 (IANS) For the first time in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Adelaide Oval will host standalone regular season matches in the ninth season of the competition in what is seen as a groundbreaking step.

The ninth season of the WBBL will begin on October 19, with the opening match will be between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars. Teams will play more matches in their home markets than ever before, while each side will feature at their home ground in their first nine days of the tournament. The 59-game competition ends on December 2.

“Weber WBBL|09 is building as our biggest tournament yet, from the first women’s overseas player draft to historic matches at three of Australia’s most iconic stadiums and other venues across the country that are synonymous with the WBBL.”

“The WBBL has long been the world’s leading cricket league for women and the natural progression of the League is to have the best players in the world playing in the best cricket venues in the world.”

“Clubs, players and fans will benefit from more home games in each market and each team featuring at home in the first nine days of the tournament,” said Alistair Dobson, General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, in a statement.

Over a blockbuster weekend to round out the regular season, five matches will be played across the three venues, including Adelaide Strikers hosting Perth Scorchers under lights at Adelaide Oval on November 24, the Melbourne Derby at the MCG on November 25 and Sydney Derby on November 26 at the SCG.

The WBBL will also have an inaugural draft for overseas players ahead of the upcoming season, with further details to be revealed in the immediate future. Television network Seven will broadcast 24 matches, including all three finals, with Foxtel and Kayo to show all 59 matches live.

Tickets for the matches will be available from August 24. What will also help for the upcoming WBBL season is that there are no men’s international matches scheduled in the country at the same time, with Australia participating in Men’s ODI World Cup in India from October 5-November 19.

“Players will be paid more than ever in WBBL|09 with the salary cap per team doubling and the top players set to earn over $100,000. We thank our broadcast partners for their assistance in this process and ongoing commitment to growing the women’s game.”

“It’s no coincidence the WBBL is the fourth most-watched sports league and most-watched women’s league in the country,” added Dobson.

–IANS

nr/bsk

