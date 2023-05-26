scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men's Jr Asia Cup: Indian hockey team gear up for Pakistan challenge

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) After starting their campaign in an exciting manner by winning two games in a row, India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday in a bid to continue their group stage winning streak in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman.

India registered a stellar 18-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in their first Pool A match and picked up a comeback 3-1 win over Japan on Thursday with Araijeet Singh Hundal (36′), Sharda Nand Tiwari (39′) and Uttam Singh (56′) scoring a goal each.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, captain Uttam Singh said: “We have started the tournament on a strong note and we will look to continue with the same mentality against Pakistan. Our first two wins have given us the confidence we needed to go through the tournament. Pakistan have a strong team as well and it will be a close contest.”

“We have a good defensive unit but Pakistan also have good attackers among their ranks. But we have faced similar challenges over the past and we are confident we will be able to restrict them from scoring goals,” Uttam was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release.

Pakistan, meanwhile, also began the tournament on a promising note winning their first encounter against Chinese Taipei 15-1 and beating Thailand 9-0 in their second game to remain unbeaten so far in the tournament.

“Playing against Pakistan is always a challenge. But we have trained well and if we focus on what we have been learning over the past few months, we will be able to get a good result out of this game. We have to keep our calm and play to our strengths,” India junior team head coach CR Kumar said.

The two teams last faced off in the 2015 Men’s Junior Asia Cup Final, which India won 6-2. Since 2011, the Indian junior men’s hockey team and the Pakistan junior men’s hockey team have met seven times, with India winning five times, Pakistan winning once, and one match ending in a tie.

India will play Pakistan on May 27 before taking on Thailand in their last Pool game on May 28.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ICC World Test Championship winner to take home a purse of $1.6 million
Next article
Football U20 WC: Gambia stuns France to enter payoffs; England hold off Uruguay
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US