Men’s ODI World Cup: Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan team after devastating loss by 1 wicket against Proteas

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has backed the Pakistan team, praising them for all of their hard work after their heart-wrenching loss by 1 wicket against South Africa on Friday. Shahid Afridi took to X (previously Twitter) to express his thoughts stating “Chin up”. Afridi also thanked the Chennai crowd for their support which reminded him of the 1999 test.

“The thriller #CWC23 was desperately waiting for! Hard luck boys, on any other day, things would have gone your way. One-wicket losses are devastating, but you need to keep your chins up as you gave your best and fought gallantly till the end.

A big round of applause to the Chennai crowd. Reminded me of their overwhelming support to us in the 1999 Test.”

Afridi also thanked South Africa for pulling out the win from the jaws of defeat despite tumbling down early.

“Congratulations to SA for pulling victory from the jaws of defeat.”

A big round of applause to the Chennai crowd. Reminded me of their overwhelming support to us in the 1999 Test.”

The nervy victory was made possible by the South African bowlers who bowled out Pakistan for 270 in 46.4 overs as the Proteas earned their fifth win in six matches and surged to the top of the table, ahead of India on a better Net Run Rate of 2.032 versus 1.353 of India, who also have 10 points from five wins.

For Pakistan, their journey in the ODI World Cup 2023 is sort of over, until some miracle takes place. With 4 loss in 6 matches, they are positioned in the sixth relying on others for their hope of semis.

–IANS

hs