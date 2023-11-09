Men’s ODI World Cup: Trent Boult becomes first New Zealand bowler to claim 50 wickets

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Trent Boult on Thursday became the first New Zealand bowler to take 50 wickets in the ICC ODI World Cup playing against Sri Lanka at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Tim Southee ranks second on the list with 38 wickets.

Boult is now the third left-arm pacer in ODI World Cup history to take 50 or more wickets after Mitchell Starc, of Australia, who leads the chart with 59 scalps at 19.74.

Former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram held the record before Starc surpassed him. Akram took 55 wickets at 23.83.

Meanwhile, Boult surpassed Chaminda Vaas (49) to join this elite club among left-arm pacers.

Boult also became the sixth bowler overall to take 50-plus ODI World Cup wickets.

Former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath leads the show with 71 scalps at 18.19. Sri Lanka’s spin wizard Muthiah Muralidaran is second with 68 scalps at 19.63.

Lasith Malinga has 56 wickets while Starc owns 59. Akram is fifth on the list with 55 scalps and Boult with 52 wickets is in sixth place.

In the ongoing World Cup Boult has so far claimed 11 wickets, playing his 9 matches.

