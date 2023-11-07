scorecardresearch
Men’s ODI World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out due to finger injury

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 due to an injury to his left Index finger, on Tuesday.

Men’s ODI World Cup Shakib Al Hasan ruled out due to finger injury _ pic courtesy news agency
Shakib suffered the injury while batting in Bangladesh's penultimate league stage game against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Shakib suffered the injury while batting in Bangladesh’s penultimate league stage game against Sri Lanka on Monday.

An X-ray after the game confirmed a fracture which has ruled him out of Bangladesh’s last match of the tournament against Australia in Pune.

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan gave further details on the injury, stating “Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers,”

“He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab,” he added.

Shakib played a match-winning knock of 82 from 65 balls, comprising 12 fours and two sixes, to guide his side to a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Earlier in the day, he recorded figures of 2/57 with the ball. He was also awarded the Player of the Match award for his fine performance.

0
