scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Minor League Cricket Championship is important for the future of American cricket, says Corey Anderson

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, CA, May 9 (IANS) One of the most experienced T20 players in the world, Corey Anderson is eagerly looking forward to the 2023 Sunoco Minor League Cricket Championship.

The New Zealand all-rounder expressed that the tournament is important for the future of American cricket.

“This summer will be the biggest step forward in the history of American cricket. I can’t wait to play in Minor League Cricket in July. It’s really important for the future of American cricket that we keep on developing talent with the Sunoco Minor League Cricket championship to follow MLC in August and September.”

The Minor League Cricket (MiLC) also announced that Sunoco will be the title sponsor for the third season of the most extensive nationwide T20 championship in American cricket. Furthermore, Laxmi – one of America’s leading South Asian food brands – joins the 2023 Minor League Cricket Championship as Official Partner.

The Championship will return this summer, with approximately 150 matches set to take place in August and September. The domestic player draft will take place in May, part of the selection process that will see more than 400 US-based players participate in the tournament featuring 26 teams. The draft date and complete match schedule will be released soon.

Speaking about the partnerships, Anderson said, “The support of the MiLC team owners and partners including Sunoco and Laxmi is what makes this pipeline possible. A year out from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup coming here, the type of competition we now have in the United States is building a platform of talent we think will surprise the world of cricket in the future.”

America’s first nationwide T20 championship saw its second season won by the Seattle Thunderbolts in August 2022, with the team from the Pacific Northwest claiming a $150,000 first place prize by defeating the Atlanta Fire in the final.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Adipurush' actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before shooting
Next article
'Curran is one of those players who can come back and win us a game', says PBKS bowling coach Charl Langeveldt
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Curran is one of those players who can come back and win us a game', says PBKS bowling coach Charl Langeveldt

News

'Adipurush' actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before shooting

Technology

IIT Mandi team to turn agriculture residue, paper waste to useful chemicals

News

‘Adipurush’ Trailer Drops, Fans Brace for an Epic Blockbuster

Sports

IPL 2023: Injured Archer returns home for rehabilitation, MI names Chirs Jordan as his replacement (Ld)

Technology

Hiring in startups up in April, despite 6% annual drop in e-recruitment: Report

Technology

GSMA fined $224K over biometrics ID checks of attendees at MWC 2021

News

Daisy Shah on 'KKK 13': Trying to test my strength, patience and limits

News

Tom Cruise enjoys conversation with Shakira at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

News

Saffron flags, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in movie hall prior to 'Adipurush' trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Samsung Galaxy Watch's Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature cleared by FDA

Health & Lifestyle

Parvovirus outbreak among dogs in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

Sewer workers to have insurance cover in UP

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on this date; Fans say Rajneeti se Parineeti tak

News

5 reasons to watch ‘Rosh’ – will keep you on the edge of your seat

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he's been doing', Russell hails Rinku after KKR clinch thriller

News

'The Kerala Story' ban in Bengal: BJP mulling moving court

Sports

IPL 2023: Emergence of young left-handed batters, finishers augurs well for Indian cricket

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US