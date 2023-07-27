scorecardresearch
Mohd Siraj returns home after being rested for West Indies ODIs to manage workload: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj has been rested for the ODI leg of the West Indies tour in order to ensure proper workload management leading up to the 2023 World Cup.

Siraj flew back with the rest of the Test contingent, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, K.S. Bharat and Navdeep Saini after India’s 1-0 series win, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The report further said India opted to rest the fast bowler keeping his workload in mind and the BCCI have not named a replacement.

India’s schedule includes the Asia Cup, which is scheduled from late August to mid-September. Additionally, they will be engaged in a three-match ODI series against Australia at home in September ahead of the ODI World Cup at home in October.

The 29-year-old pacer has been playing regular cricket since the start of the year. Siraj has played in all ODIs for India against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia.

He was also part of India’s 2-1 triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Tests). He also played a crucial part in the IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scalped 19 wickets in 14 matches, the most for RCB.

Siraj was also part of the World Test Championship final at The Oval against Australia picking up five wickets before the West Indies series, where he picked up seven wickets in the two Tests, including a five-for in the first innings of the second Test.

Siraj would have led the pace attack with Umran Malik to support him. But now, in his absence, Shardul Thakur becomes the most experienced seamer in India’s squad, with 50 wickets in 35 matches.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

–IANS

bc/bsk

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
