scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Spain's Hector Yuste

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Thursday strengthened their star-studded lineup with the signing of Spain’s Hector Yuste.

The Spaniard will join the Mariners ahead of the new season from the Cypriot top division club AC Omonia, where he won the Cypriot Cup twice and the Cypriot Super Cup in 2021.

During his time with Omonia, Yuste also played in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League group stages. The 35-year-old central defender, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, brings plenty of playing experience with him.

Yuste also plied his trade in several Spanish clubs like Granada, Mallorca, and Racing Santander, to name a few. His addition to the team is expected to significantly bolster the Kolkata side.

“Mohun Bagan Super Giant are one of the historic clubs in India. They were also the champions of the previous season. I have come to know that this club has one of the best popularities and fanbases in the country. Many Spanish coaches and players have gained recognition by playing in India. I am truly excited about donning the Green and Maroon jersey. I’ll strive to give my best for the club to achieve more success,” Yuste said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando feels Yuste’s experience and leadership qualities will greatly benefit Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

“Hector (Yuste) is an experienced player who has enjoyed success in the Spanish first division. I have had the chance to watch him play, and I believe that his experience and leadership qualities will greatly benefit Mohun Bagan Super Giant,” Ferrando said.

–IANS

ak/

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian men's hockey team hammers China 7-2 in opener
Next article
1st T20I: Bowlers help West Indies beat India by four runs, take 1-0 lead
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st T20I: Bowlers help West Indies beat India by four runs, take 1-0 lead

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian men's hockey team hammers China 7-2 in opener

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG thrash Bangladesh Army Football Team 5-0 in opener

Technology

Humans unable to reliably detect deepfake speech: Study

News

Rupam Islam steps into the world of web with ‘Nikhoj Tui’ for ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

1st T20I: India restrict West Indies to 149/6

Technology

Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch smartwatch, earbuds later this year

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Morocco beat Colombia to reach last 16 for first time

News

Nitin Desai: The unsung hero who injected realistic opulence to the world of cinema

Technology

Automation startup Tekion cuts staff by 10%, 200 Indian workers affected

Sports

Delhi court summons wrestler Bajrang Punia in criminal defamation complaint

Sports

Jamshedpur FC sign Mohammed Sanan from Reliance Foundation Young Champs team

News

Ritabhari Chakraborty – Breaking stereotypes

Sports

Current Indian ODI team has played lesser matches together than 2011 winning side, says Aakash Chopra

News

Film City to be constructed in 3 phases; YEIDA to invite global tenders soon

News

This young magician from Solapur set the bar high with Guinness World Record attempt in 'IGT'

News

'MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand': Prince displays exceptional dancing skills

News

James Gunn feels close to Rocket in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US