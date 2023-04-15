Monte Carlo Masters: Zverev slams Medvedev's on-court behavior

Monte Carlo, April 14 (IANS) After losing to Daniil Medvedev in a three-set thriller at the Monte Carlo Masters third round, Alexander Zverev has said that the Russian is “one of the most unfair players in the world”.

Medvedev survived a dramatic late-night marathon against Zverev on Thursday night, where the third seed rallied to a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7) third-round victory.

According to Eurosport, at 5-4 down in the second set, Medvedev removed one of the net poles, which drew a smile from Zverev, but the chair umpire Carlos Bernardes took a light-hearted approach, refraining from issuing a warning to Medvedev.

It was after that moment that Medvedev turned the match around, winning the next three games before taking the third set after a lengthy tie-break.

Moreover, In the deciding game, Medvedev ran off the court at 4-3 to take a toilet break when both players were meant to switch sides.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Zverev said he is really disappointed with Medvedev’s on-court behaviour.

“He is one of the most unfair players in the world. I take fair play and sportsmanship very seriously. He does not. He takes a toilet break when it’s not possible anymore, ” Zverev said.

“There are 1000 situations in which he feels that I start to play better and in which he tries to do something every time. I’m extremely disappointed from him as an athlete.”

“Of course, you argue that is not good form from me to get distracted. This should not happen to me and it’s totally my fault and it really was bad from my side. But still, I feel fair play should always be part of sports,” the German added.

–IANS

bc/ak