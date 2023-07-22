scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Motor racing: 21 teams in fray in 9th Rainforest Challenge India in Goa

By Agency News Desk

Panaji, July 22 (IANS) The state of Goa will play host to India’s biggest and toughest off-road motorsports event, the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India, from Saturday till July 29 with 21 teams consisting of some of the best off-roaders from across the country taking part.

Each team, consisting of a driver and a co-driver, will undertake 26 challenges, referred to as Special Stages (SS), during the week-long competition in their specially prepared 4-wheel drive vehicles. The team with the maximum points at the end of all the SS of the competition will be announced as the RFC India 2023 Champions.

The winners of the previous editions of RFC India include Satish Kumar (co-driver Chethan Chengappa) from Karnataka in 2022, Kabir Waraich (co-driver Dushyant Khosla) from Chandigarh in 2021, Gurmeet Virdi (co-driver Chetan Chengappa) from Chandigarh in 2019, Jagat Nanjappa (co-driver Chetan Changappa) from Karnataka in 2018, Gurmeet Virdi (co-driver Kirpal Singh Tung) from Chandigarh in 2017 and 2016 as well as Tan Eng Joo (co-driver Tan Choon Hong) of Malaysia, representing Force Motors, in 2015 and 2014.

The 9th edition of the mega event is back with some much-awaited adrenalin-filled off-road action. The event is organised by the Delhi-based Cougar Motorsport.

The winners of the competition will be announced on July 29 and the top Indian driver of RFC India 2023 will win a free entry to the RFC Global Series 2023 Finale to be held in Malaysia at the end of the year.

RFC India was launched by Cougar Motorsport in 2014 as the India Chapter of the Rainforest Challenge of Malaysia, which is ranked No.3 in the Five Toughest Off-Road Races in the World by Skoda Motorsport (2018) and which has regional chapters in over 30 countries worldwide. Over the years, RFC India has emerged as the most prestigious off-road motorsport competition in India.

Luis J.A. Wee, Founder and Creator of the Rainforest Challenge, wished the competitors the very best for the challenges that are in store for them over the course of the event.

“When the Southwest monsoon blows, it is time for the award-winning Rainforest Challenge India to, once again, take its rightful place among the elite events of the RFC Global Series. It will be quite thrilling when the bravest of the land daredevils converge in Goa to put their off-road driving and recovery skills to the test at the India edition of one of the world’s top five toughest off-road races. Congratulations to all the participants for making it to the 9th edition of this mega event,” he said.

Maruti Suzuki has made a comeback in the motorsport space with RFC India 2023. The company has joined hands with Cougar Motorsport as the Co-Sponsor and 4X4 Partner of this mega motorsport event.

During the next few days, some of the most evolved off-roaders of the country will compete against each other and they will be tested on several parameters such as their driving and vehicle recovery skills, physical and mental resilience as well as their capability to work well as a team under extreme off-road conditions.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
KJo's brief to Pritam for 'Rocky Aur Rani…': Music from LP era, '90s romance
Next article
Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi seek blessings at Shankaracharya Temple in Kashmir
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Invincible 2’ teaser trailer shows aftermath of Invincible’s brutal confrontation with Omni-Man

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi seek blessings at Shankaracharya Temple in Kashmir

News

KJo's brief to Pritam for 'Rocky Aur Rani…': Music from LP era, '90s romance

Sports

East Asia-Pacific T20 WC Qualifier: PNG, Japan register victories on Day 1

News

Matt Damon says his friendship with Ben Affleck became closer after his father died

News

Sheebha Chaddha reveals she is fond of Jazz, Indian classical music

News

Kingsley Ben-Adir says his ‘Secret Invasion’ has had too much of empty promises

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary gifts parents their dream home

Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1

Technology

How good sleep habit can boost brain health, ward off Alzheimer's risk 

Sports

India ‘A’ to meet Pakistan ‘A’ in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

News

Shekhar Kapur is currently working on music for 'Masoom' sequel

Sports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Rain delays start of play on Day 4

News

Devi Sri Prasad to perform in San Jose for 'Oo Antava Tour' on Saturday

Sports

ISSF shooting: India pick up two more bronze medals in Junior World Championships

News

Mouni Roy back home after 9 days in hospital, industry friends inquire about her health

Technology

Tesla offers one-time free FSD software transfer for your second car

News

Tillotama Shome 'disappeared' when Anil Kapoor asked for her feedback

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US