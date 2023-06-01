MS Dhoni undergoes successful knee surgery in Mumbai: Report

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Three days after leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in Ahmedabad, talismanic captain MS Dhoni has undergone a successful surgery on his knee which troubled him throughout the recently-concluded tournament.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the operation went well and Dhoni, the former India skipper is, perfectly fit. It added that he will be staying in the hospital for a couple of more days before being discharged.

“I spoke to him after the operation. I cannot explain what the surgery is about but we have been told it is a key-hole surgery. He sounded fine in our conversation,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying in the report.

Dhoni had played the entire IPL 2023 season for Chennai with a left knee issue which was also spotted to be heavily strapped. It meant that he came out to bat at number eight and didn’t look much comfortable while running between the wickets.

While adding that Dhoni’s wife Sakshi is by his when he got admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening, the report stated Dhoni’s operation was done by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Notably, Dr. Pardiwala had previously operated on young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, when he was flown to Mumbai from Dehradun for immediate surgery on his right knee ligament tears in early January after suffering multiple injuries in a serious car accident last December.

“CSK management has deputed its team doctor, Dr Madhu Thottappil, to Mumbai to oversee Dhoni’s treatment. The exact time of his full recovery is still not known but it is projected that Dhoni will be up and running in about two months,” added the report.

After leading the side to their fifth IPL title with a four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Dhoni had said he would return for at least one more season for the fans, if his body allows him to do so.

