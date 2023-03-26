scorecardresearch
Mumbai Indians men's team sends good luck message to Harmanpreet & Co ahead of WPL final

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Captain Rohit Sharma and other members of the Mumbai Indians mens team shared heartwarming good luck wishes for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led womens team ahead of them playing the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) final against Delhi Capitals.

The Brabourne Stadium here will host the title clash of the inaugural WPL between Mumbai and Delhi Capitals, led by Australia’s multiple World Cups-winning skipper Meg Lanning, on Sunday.

Mumbai had to take the route of defeating the UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the eliminator to reach the final after Delhi defeated the same opposition in their last league match to take the spot for a direct entry to the final.

“I want to wish our women’s team all the very best for the finals. I’ve really, really enjoyed how you’ll have played in the last four weeks. It’s the final, and you don’t get to play a final every day.”

“So, it’s important to enjoy and have fun at the same time. Enjoy the atmosphere, it’s going to be amazing. We all will be cheering for you. So go out there and give it your best,” said Rohit in a video posted by the franchise on Sunday.

Flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav also had some words of encouragement for Harmanpreet & Co. “Mumbai girls are in the finals, in full form. As one family, I would like to wish each one of you all the very best for the WPL final. I look forward to cheering for you. Let’s have a great game this season for one last time.”

Mumbai have a famed batting line-up of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia and captain Harmanpreet. Moreover, they have talented bowlers in left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque and tearaway pacer Issy Wong, who took the tournament’s first hat-trick in Mumbai defeating the Warriorz in the eliminator.

“What an amazing tournament it’s been so far. We’ll be watching very closely. Keep doing the little things well as you have all tournaments and you’ll be fine. All the best, we’ll be watching,” said Australia left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff.

“Best of luck to the girls’ team for the final. It’s been a fantastic season so far. Wish you all the best for the final,” said Australia’s hard-hitting all-rounder Tim David.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.

–IANS

nr/bsk

