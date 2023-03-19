scorecardresearch
Mumbai Indians pick New York franchise in Major League Cricket; fifth team in three continents

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, on Sunday announced the acquisition of the New York franchise in Major League Cricket, the upcoming T20 league in the United States, thus owning a cricket franchise in three different continents, four different countries, and five different leagues.

MI New York will be the fifth cricket franchise in the family, joining Mumbai Indians (IPL), MI Cape Town (SA20), MI Emirates (ILT20), and Mumbai Indians-Women (WPL). Major League Cricket will be the first professional Twenty20 cricket league in the United States. The inaugural season of Major League Cricket will kick off in the summer of 2023.

MI New York will participate in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) subject to completion of customary due diligence; negotiation, and execution of definitive binding agreements, and receipt of required corporate, regulatory and third-party approvals and compliances, Mumbai Indians informed in a release on Sunday.

Mrs. Nita. M. Ambani said, “I am thrilled to welcome our New York franchise to the growing MI Family! With our entry into the first cricket league in the US, I hope we are able to establish Mumbai Indians as a global brand of fearless and entertaining cricket! This is another new beginning for MI and I look forward to the exciting journey ahead.”

The MI #OneFamily is committed to expanding and promoting cricket across the globe, and continues to grow stronger every day, the release said.

Mumbai Indians are one of the most followed global cricket brands with close to 50 Million digital fans spread across the world, supporting and cheering their #Onefamily of teams, who play 6 months of cricket through the year in marquee franchise leagues across the world. Since 2009, Mumbai Indians have grown by 99% brand value (Brand Finance) and have been the preferred partner for brands across the globe looking to build and tell their stories to the world.

Over the last 16 years, Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most consistent cricket franchise maintaining its top position with seven titles, which includes a record 5 trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.

–IANS

bsk

