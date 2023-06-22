scorecardresearch
Nacho Fernandez signs new Real Madrid deal

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, June 22 (IANS) Real Madrid on Thursday confirmed that defender Nacho Fernandez has signed a one-year extension to his contract and will remain at the club until the end of June 2024.

The 33-year-old who can play across the back four, has made 319 first team appearances for the club, after making his debut in April 2011 in a game away to Valencia.

The new contract comes 10 days after he commented in a press conference that he intended to stay at the club he joined as a 10-year-old, despite talk of interest from Villarreal and Inter Milan, Xinhua reported.

It also comes 24 hours after midfielder Toni Kroos, also 33, agreed a deal to keep him at the club until June 2024 and the club is expected to confirm new deals for midfielders Dani Ceballos and Luka Modric in the coming days.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
