Najmul Hossain Shanto appointed Bangladesh captain across all format

Dhaka, Feb 12 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed left-handed batter Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh’s captain in all three formats of the game. The decision, announced by BCB president Nazmul Hassan, marks a new chapter in Bangladesh’s cricketing journey, ushering in a fresh era of leadership and strategy.

Shanto’s ascension to the captaincy comes on the back of his impressive leadership in recent Test matches against New Zealand and during a white-ball tour of the same country.

The news comes as a surprise, particularly in the T20I format, where Shakib Al Hasan was widely expected to lead the team until the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. Shakib’s decision to step back from the captaincy, reportedly due to a condition in his eye, opened the door for Shanto to assume leadership responsibilities across all formats.

Under Shakib’s stewardship, Bangladesh’s T20 team had made significant strides, notably securing victories against formidable opponents like England. However, with Shanto at the helm, the team looks set to embark on a new trajectory, guided by his vision and leadership style.

In addition to Shanto’s appointment, the BCB also announced Gazi Ashraf Hossain as the new chief selector of the senior men’s side, with Hannan Sarkar joining as a new selector. This move marks the end of Minhajul Abedin’s tenure as chief selector after eight years, signalling a transition in the selection committee.

Furthermore, the departure of Habibul Bashar as a selector underscores the changing landscape of Bangladesh cricket administration, as new faces step in to shape the future of the national team.

–IANS

