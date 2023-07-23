scorecardresearch
National Football C'ship: Junior boys' for BC Roy Trophy Tier 2, sub-junior girls' Tier 1 to be held in Sept-Oct

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Tier 2 of the junior boys’ National Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy 2023-24 and Tier 1 of the sub-junior girls’ for the same tournament will be held in the month of September-October in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and Amritsar, Punjab, respectively.

The BC Roy Trophy Tier 2 will see 20 teams equally divided into four groups with the group winners progressing to the semi-finals. The tournament in Jabalpur will be held from September 24 to October 8.

According to an AIFF media release, the sub-Junior girls’ NFC Tier 1 will have 16 teams equally divided into four groups and the four group winners will move to the semi-finals. The tournament will be played from September 3 to 13 in Amritsar.

The 2023-24 edition will mark the return of the BC Roy Trophy for the first time since the pre-Covid 2019-20 tournament, which saw Mizoram clinch their second successive title after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Punjab in Shillong.

Jharkhand emerged champions of the previous edition of the Sub-Junior Girls’ NFC in 2019-20, defeating Arunachal Pradesh 4-0 in the final in Cuttack, Odisha.

Junior boys’ NFC for Dr BC Roy Trophy 2023-24 Tier 2 Draw and Fixtures:

GROUP A:

Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh

September 24: Manipur vs Himachal Pradesh; Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat

September 26: Ladakh vs Gujarat; Manipur vs Andhra Pradesh

September 28: Himachal Pradesh vs Andhra Pradesh; Ladakh vs Manipur

September 30: Gujarat vs Manipur; Himachal Pradesh vs Ladakh

October 2: Andhra Pradesh vs Ladakh; Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh

GROUP B:

Assam, Chandigarh, Telangana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep

September 25: Assam vs DNHⅅ Chandigarh vs Telangana

September 27: Lakshadweep vs Telangana; Assam vs Chandigarh

September 29: DNH&DD vs Chandigarh; Lakshadweep vs Assam

October 1: Telangana vs Assam; DNH&DD vs Lakshadweep

October 3: Chandigarh vs Lakshadweep; Telangana vs DNH&DD

GROUP C:

Delhi, Tripura, Bihar, Pondicherry, Rajasthan

September 24: Delhi vs Pondicherry; Tripura vs Bihar

September 26: Rajasthan vs Bihar; Delhi vs Tripura

September 28: Pondicherry vs Tripura; Rajasthan vs Delhi

September 30: Bihar vs Delhi; Pondicherry vs Rajasthan

October 2: Tripura vs Rajasthan; Bihar vs Pondicherry

GROUP D:

Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Andaman & Nicobar

September 25: Madhya Pradesh vs Nagaland; Sikkim vs Uttarakhand

September 27: Andaman & Nicobar vs Uttarakhand; Madhya Pradesh vs Sikkim

September 29: Nagaland vs Sikkim; Andaman & Nicobar vs Madhya Pradesh

October 1: Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh; Nagaland vs Andaman & Nicobar

October 3: Sikkim vs Andaman & Nicobar; Uttarakhand vs Nagaland

Semi-finals

October 6: Winners Group A vs Winners Group C; Winners Group B vs Winners Group D

Final

October 8: Winners SF 1 vs Winners SF 2

–IANS

Agency News Desk
