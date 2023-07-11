scorecardresearch
Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) On the occasion of his 74th birthday, legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar shared his most cherished memory from his illustrious cricket career, recounting the triumphant moment when Kapil Dev lifted the coveted ODI World Cup trophy in 1983, saying that there has never been a more special moment than lifting the cup at Lord’s in his long cricketing career.

“I have never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career. Even now when I think of that moment, I get tears in my eyes because of the happiness that I experienced at that time, even now after all these years, whenever I think about that moment when Kapil Dev lifted the trophy, even now my eyes get teary,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

In an international career spanning over 16 years, Gavaskar played 233 matches and also won the 1983 ODI World Cup in England after stunning West Indies by 43 runs at Lord’s. He played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs at an average of 51.12 and 35.13 respectively.

He scored 35 centuries in international cricket — 34 in Tests and one in ODIs, apart from 72 half-centuries — 45 in Tests and 27 in ODIs and captaining India on some occasions in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Since his playing career ended, Gavaskar has been a regular in the commentary box in India’s matches as well as in the IPL.

“See, you can do anything in cricket, but especially when your team, when your country reaches such great heights, the happiness you get from that, you can’t measure it. The most important moment for me would be the 1983 World Cup win,” he added.

–IANS

nr/bsk

