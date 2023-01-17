scorecardresearch
No quick fix to Liverpool's problems, says manager Klopp ahead of FA Cup replay

By News Bureau

London, Jan 17 (IANS) Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says he is going nowhere and insists he is not being too loyal to players who are either out of form or past their best.

Speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup replay against Wolverhampton, which comes on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Brighton, which he called the “worst” he had seen, Klopp was asked about his side, which currently sits ninth in the Premier League table, 19 points behind league leaders Arsenal, reports news agency Xinhua.

“Either I go, the manager position changes, or a lot of other things change,” said Klopp.

“As far as I know, from what I hear, I will not go. So that means maybe there’s a point where we have to change other stuff. And we will see that. But it’s something for the future, like in the summer, but not now,” he continued.

“I am loyal, I think everyone should be loyal, but I am not too loyal,” explained Klopp, saying it was a “complex” problem.

“You have a good player who did a lot of good stuff in the past and then maybe, in your mind, you think: ‘That’s it for him now.’ If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace him,” Klopp said, adding this was not the case at Liverpool at the moment.

“We cannot even think about it right now. We have to play better football now. We cannot play and say: ‘These are problems but next season we won’t have them anymore.’ That is really long away,” he explained.

“We stick together and we fight. If we lose, we lose, but in a way that we can accept,” he insisted.

–IANS

bsk

