scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches semis with win over Stricker

By Agency News Desk

Nottingham (UK), June 17 (IANS) Former world No. 1 Andy Murray passed a stern test from Dominic Stricker to reach the semi-final of Nottingham Open, here.

The Scot Murray is yet to drop a set this week after defeating Stricker 7-6(2), 7-5 in the Rothesay Open quarter-finals on Friday.

Murray lost just one point behind his first serve in the opening set to gain an advantage on the 20-year-old. Despite trailing 1-3 in the second set, he fought back and earned a decisive break in the 11th game before closing out the match in one hour, 48 minutes.

“Really, really tight match today against one of the best young players in the world.He has a really good game, huge shots from the back of the court but also a really nice touch up at the net,” Murray said in his on-court interview.

“I thought in the first-set tie-break I played really well, and came up with some really good passing shots to get me that tie-break. In the second set, I think when I broke back immediately when he went 3-1 up, I think it gave me the momentum back and I felt like I was creating a lot of chances. That’s the best I’ve played across the last two weeks in terms of how I hit the ball and that was really positive,” he added.

The three-time major champion has won 13 of his past 14 Challenger-level matches, including title runs in Aix-en-Provence and last week in Surbiton.

The 36-year-old will next face Nuno Borges, who cruised past Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro 6-4, 6-4. Borges earned his biggest career title earlier this season, when he triumphed at the premiere Challenger 175 event in Phoenix.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Poland surprises Germany in Blaszczykowski farewell match
Next article
Neuralink likely to begin first human trial later this year: Elon Musk
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US govt confirms MOVEit cyber attack hit several federal agencies

Technology

Neuralink likely to begin first human trial later this year: Elon Musk

Sports

Poland surprises Germany in Blaszczykowski farewell match

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia make steady start after Root's ton steers England to surprise first-day declaration

Sports

We want to host multiple world-class events at Kalinga Stadium: Odisha Sports Secy

Sports

Libema Open: Ruusuvuori sinks Sinner to reach maiden grass-court semis

Sports

Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen beat Delhi Panzers 40-31

News

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya make a grand entry at their sangeet ceremony

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots record 36-27 win over Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh

Health & Lifestyle

300 villagers fall ill at a religious programme in Rajasthan's Dausa

Sports

We want to continue hosting multiple championships at Kalinga Stadium, says Vineel Krishna

Sports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh register wins on Day 5

Sports

Inaugural Zim Afro T10 to begin on July 20

Sports

National Inter State meet: More than a dozen athletes make cut for Asian Games

Sports

MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

2 arrested in AIIMS NORCET-4 exam fraud case

News

'Elemental' is work of many 1st and 2nd generation immigrants

News

Actor Adarsh Gourav is also a trained Hindustani classical vocalist

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US