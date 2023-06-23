scorecardresearch
ODI WC Qualifiers: Berrington's century, bowlers help Scotland thrash UAE by 111 runs

By Agency News Desk

Bulawayo, June 23 (IANS) Richie Berrington produced a perfect captains knock while Safyaan Sharif and Chris Sole starred with the ball to help Scotland thrash United Arab Emirates by 111 runs in their Group B match of Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, here on Friday.

After Berrington’s 127, followed by 44 not out from Mark Watt, steered Scotland to 282/8, Sharif took 4/20 and Sole picked 3/37 to bowl out UAE for 171 in 35.3 overs, as the Gulf nation were also knocked out of ODI World Cup qualification contention too.

Scotland didn’t have a rosy start as Junaid Siddique first trapped opener Christopher McBride lbw and then castled Matthew Cross. Ali Nasser and Zahoor Khan also provided great support to him, scalping the wickets of Brandon McMullen and Tomas Mackintosh respectively, as Scotland were left reeling at 48/4.

Berrington and Michael Leask, hero of Scotland’s one-wicket victory over Ireland, then combined to stitch a stand of 52 runs, taking the side to 100/4 at the halfway mark. Though Leask departed for a well-made 41 off Zahoor Khan, Berrington marched forward to get his first ODI century in 13 months.

His important knock of 127 off 136 balls came in a tough scenario, laced with nine fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 93.98. Chris Greaves chipped in with 22 while Watt shined in his unbeaten 44 to help Scotland post a competitive total.

With the ball, Sole began by taking out Aryansh Sharma and Vriitya Aravind in the span of two deliveries in the fifth over. The early double strike meant UAE never quite recovered from it.

Rohan Mustafa was the next wicket to fall, with Brandon McMullen knocking his stumps off, while Asif Khan fell to Watt. Muhammad Waseem looked good, but was trapped lbw by Watt for 36.

Sole returned to take out Ali Naseer (19), and despite contributions from Basil Hameed (30), Aayan Afzal Khan (21), and Karthik Meiyappan (23 not out), Scotland kept taking wickets at regular intervals to bowl out UAE for 171 and make it two wins out of two matches in the competition.

Brief Scores: Scotland 282/8 in 50 overs (Richie Berrington 127, Mark Watt 44 not out; Junaid Siddique 3/49, Ali Nasser 2/37) beat United Arab Emirates 171 all out in 35.3 overs (Muhammad Waseem 36, Basil Hammed 30; Safyaan Sharif 4/20, Chris Sole 3/37) by 111 runs.

Agency News Desk
