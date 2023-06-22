scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Captain Scott Edwards leads Netherlands to five-wicket victory over USA

By Agency News Desk

Harare, June 22 (IANS) Scott Edwards played a captain’s knock of 67 not out and helped Netherlands start their campaign in Mens ODI World Cup qualifiers with a five-wicket victory over USA in their Group A match at Takashinga Sports Club, here on Thursday.

After restricting USA to 211/8, Netherlands chased down the target with five wickets in hand and 40 balls remaining. Supporting Edwards was Teja Nidamanuru with his fine 58, as the duo shared a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket, followed by the Netherlands skipper stitching an unbroken 59-run partnership with Logan van Beek to take the Dutch over the line.

Barring a short spell of play when USA bowlers got through three quick Netherlands middle-order wickets, they were never quite in the contest to challenge Edwards & Co. Ali Khan marked his return in style as he pulled off a good catch to dismiss Vikramjit Singh in the fourth over.

Max O’Dowd and Wesley Barresi helped Netherlands reach 61/1 in 11 overs, but Jessy Singh bowled an impeccable spell of 2/13 during which he accounted for both batters, followed by Saurabh Netravalkar taking out Bas de Leede in the 22nd over, to leave Netherlands in trouble.

The fifth-wicket stand between Nidamanuru and Edwards hugely shifted the advantage back to Netherlands. Their stand came at a brisk pace as the duo did not miss out on any run-scoring opportunity. This composed partnership added 72 runs from 81 balls, and brought the required run rate to under four an over.

Though Nidamanuru fell in the 34th over, Edwards ensured that his side crossed the line with no more losses to get Netherlands their first two points in the competition. Earlier, disciplined bowling from the Netherlands ensured that USA were never able to break free.

The Dutch pacers were all over the USA in the first powerplay. Ryan Klein (2/31) and Logan van Beek (1/43) accounted for the USA top order within a space of 34 balls. Coming in at number five, Gajanand Singh tried to resurrect the innings with stand-in skipper Aaron Jones.

But USA fell in trouble when Jones fell to de Leede (2/37) off the final ball of the 14th over, and Gajanand (33) was dismissed by Vikramjit in the 23rd over. Just like in the last game, the task of rebuilding the American innings fell on Shayan Jahangir’s shoulders.

The wicketkeeper-batter delivered, finding good support from Jessy. Jahangir’s resilience was rewarded as the batter reached his fifty in the 38th over. As Jessy grew in confidence, he lofted huge sixes to complement Jahangir’s positive approach.

The duo added 86 runs off 99 balls, before Jessy fell to Aryan Dutt. Unlike the last game, Jahangir wasn’t able to finish off with a century against his name and fell for 71. The USA tail managed to hold on and somehow get the side beyond 200.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 214/5 in 43.2 overs (Scott Edwards 67 not out; Teja Nidamanuru 58; Jasdeep Singh 2/35) beat USA 211/8 in 50 overs (Shayan Jahangir 71 not out, Jessy Singh 33; Ryan Klein 2/31, Bas de Leede 2/37) by five wickets.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nicki Minaj expresses dismay over missing Titan submersible
This May Also Interest You
News

Nicki Minaj expresses dismay over missing Titan submersible

News

Kevin Costner's ex-wife demands $248,000 for child support

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ to have a screening at Eiffel Tower

News

Anime 'Konosuba God's Blessing on This Wonderful World' headed for Season 3 in 2024

News

Mohit Kumar roped in for television show 'Vanshaj'

News

Priya Bapat compares on-screen dynamics with Maniesh Paul in 'Raffuchakkar' with 'Tom and Jerry'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Bad Bunny unwilling to discuss relationship status with Kendall Jenner

News

'Secret Invasion' director says series has 'interesting subversive Marvel tone'

Sports

BCCI invites fresh applications to fill one vacant spot in Men's Selection Committee

News

Tillotama Shome on how she cracked her character in 'The Night Manager'

News

Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Sports

International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC

Health & Lifestyle

Dengue, chikungunya cases could rise due to El Nino: WHO

Technology

New AI-enabled Outlook app to replace Mail, Calendar apps on Windows 11

News

Nora Fatehi to launch her new single ‘Sexy In My Dress’

News

Amanda Bynes' psychiatric hold likely to be extended

News

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers to release ‘Do It Like That’

Health & Lifestyle

Pune pet dog undergoes laparoscopic gall-bladder removal surgery

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US