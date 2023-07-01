scorecardresearch
ODI WC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 1 (IANS) After losing pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera to a shoulder injury, Sri Lanka suffered another blow as left-hand batter and right-arm off-spin bowler Sahan Arachchige has been called upon to replace an injured Lahiru Kumara in the ongoing Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), Kumara has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a side strain suffered in Friday’s match against the Netherlands, which Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Arachchige, 27, was one of the three stand-by players flown to Zimbabwe after the Qualifier began to cover for injuries in the Sri Lanka camp along with Dilshan Madushanka, who has been drafted in as Chameera’s replacement and young all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

Having spent more than eight years grinding it out in the Sri Lankan domestic circuit, Arachchige has scored 1454 runs at an average of 29.67 in 66 List-A matches while also picking up 38 wickets.

With no Chameera and Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha and Chamika Karunaratne have high chances equally to feature in the rest of the matches for Sri Lanka. The 1996 World Cup winners are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the Super Six table after their narrow win over the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka next face hosts Zimbabwe in a star-studded Super Six clash on Sunday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Both teams have been unbeaten in the competition so far and Zimbabwe’s inspirational run has resulted in Cricket Zimbabwe organising a fan park for Sunday’s blockbuster clash.

For the game against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe Cricket have installed a giant screen at Harare Sports Club, with fans allowed to come in and watch the game free of charge. It added that the fan park facility will remain in place for the live screening of the Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier final scheduled to be held on July 9.

Updated Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain & wicketkeeper), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Sahan Arachchige, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha and Dilshan Madushanka.

Agency News Desk
Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings surges to top, the first team to qualify for final
Dutch dominate Belgium 6-1 as FIH Hockey Pro League goes down the wire
