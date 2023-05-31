scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Odisha CM inaugurates three football training centres in Bhubaneswar

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, May 31 (IANS) Ahead of the four-nation Intercontinental Cup 2023 scheduled in June, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated three football training centres in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik inaugurated the Odisha Football Academy, Bhubaneswar Football Academy, and the Capital Arena Football. The men’s national team captain Sunil Chhetri was also present on the occasion to usher in a new era of football in Odisha.

The initiative was developed at a cost of Rs 90 crore and features a total of six FIFA certified pitches, including five natural and one synthetic turf, LED lights, players’ changing rooms, gallery, gym, coaches’ room and other amenities.

The three centres are located at the heart of the city and are at close vicinity to each other, thus giving an added advantage to the players to train simultaneously, especially during tournaments.

Patnaik said, “It is a great pleasure and pride to inaugurate the Odisha Football Academy, the Bhubaneswar Football Academy, and the Capital Football Arena. These sports infrastructure mark a significant milestone in the development of football in Odisha. They will provide a world-class training facility to the players.”

With the launch of the three centres, Odisha aims to strengthen the football ecosystem and provide a nurturing environment for aspiring footballers to grow and flourish, he said.

“I believe that these new facilities will not only encourage the youth to pursue their passion for football, but also serve as a hub for football training in the country,” Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister also announced that a girls’ football academy with artificial turf will be constructed at Aul in Kendrapara district.

There is a lot of passion for football in the state, hence a grassroots level training programme will be introduced for the 6-12 age group at the three academies to encourage young kids from the state to take up football, officials said.

The three centres will be the training ground for the National U-16 and U-19 teams, Odisha FC (men, women and youth) and all state teams (both men and women). Training sessions of U-13, U-15, and U-18 state academies will also be held here.

The centres will also be the venues for state leagues including the FAO League, Odisha Women’s League, school leagues, and local leagues, thus promoting an all-round conducive environment for the growth and popularity of football.

The top-quality infrastructure will be on display for the world to see during the upcoming Intercontinental Cup 2023, which will feature India, Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu. The tournament will commence on June 9.

–IANS

bbm/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ten-gold day help Panjab University soar to the top at KIUG 2022
Next article
App Store developers generated $1.1 trillion in total billings, sales in 2022
This May Also Interest You
News

Sana Amin Sheikh spills bean on her 'Tum Bin Jaun Kahan' character

News

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' migrates from OTT to theatres; to also release in Tamil, Telugu

Sports

WTC Final: Would go with two spinners depending on pitch conditions, says Harbhajan Singh

Technology

Users can now add tile on Google Keep for Wear OS

Technology

Samsung may hold next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in S.Korea

Technology

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Technology

Hundreds join Amazon walkout at HQ over return to work policy

Technology

OpenAI CTO's Twitter account appears to have hacked to promote crypto scam

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

Technology

IITR develops device to reduce air pollution

Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US