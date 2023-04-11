scorecardresearch
Official chant launched to mark 100-day countdown to FIFA Women's World Cup

By Agency News Desk

Geneva (Switzerland), April 11 (IANS) The official chant “Unity Beat” was released on Tuesday to mark the 100 days countdown to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, while the tournament’s Last-Minute Sales Phase opened.

The world’s biggest women’s football event will take place from July 20 to August 20, with the opening match to feature hosts New Zealand against Norway at Eden Park, Auckland. The final match will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney, a Xinhua report said.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura was quoted as saying in a press release: “With just 100 Days to Go until the tournament kicks off, we are thrilled to be unveiling the Unity Beat, a sound that we believe will become synonymous with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.”

“When the Unity Beat plays in each of the tournament’s nine welcoming host cities, fans from all over the world will know that it’s time to join in and create a truly unforgettable atmosphere. From the streets to the stadiums, the Unity Beat will be a call to action for supporters to unite and remember the one thing that has brought them all together – football,” Samoura added.

Fans need to register for a FIFA Ticketing Account to buy tickets on the official website FIFA.com.

