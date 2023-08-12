scorecardresearch
Olympic champs Gong, Liu to lead China for World Athletics Championships

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, Aug 12 (IANS) The Chinese Athletics Association has named a roster of 41 athletes for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary this month.

Gong Lijiao, 34, will be seeking her 3rd world title for women’s shot put in her ninth world championships while Liu Shiying aims for her first worlds title in the javelin throw, reports Xinhua.

The Olympic champion duo will be joined by teammates including men’s long jump reigning champion Wang Jianan, defending champion in women’s discus throw Feng Bin and the bronze medalist at Tokyo Liu Hong.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will feature 49 medal events. More than 2,100 athletes from over 200 teams will compete at Hungary’s new National Athletics Centre between August 19-27.

Women:

He Wuga, Li Zhixuan, Zhang Deshun, Li Ling, Niu Chunge, Xu Huiqin, Gong Lijiao, Song Jiayua, Zhang Linru, Feng Bin, Wang Fang, Ji Li, Wang Zheng, Zhao Jie, Liu Shiying, Liu Hong, Ma Zhenxia, Yang Jiayu, Bai Xueying, Li Maocuo, Qieyang Shijie

Men:

Feng Peiyou, He Jie, Yang Shaohui, Zhu Shenglong, Xie Zhiyu, Huang Bokai, Yao Jie, Zhong Tao, Wang Jianan, Zhang Jingqiang, Zhang Mingkun, Fang Yaoqing, Su Wen, Zhu Yaming, Niu Wenchao, Wang Zhaozhao, Zhang Jun, He Xianghong, Wang Qin, Zhaxi Yangben

Agency News Desk
