On World's IP day, Pinarayi Vijayan to honour 1st women cricketer from Kerala to represent India

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (IANS) For Kerala’s women cricketers and those waiting to turn into one, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples which is celebrated on Wednesday is keenly awaited, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s government will honour Minnu Mani, who figured into record books by becoming the first women cricketer from Kerala to represent India.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed on August 9 each year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population.

Vijayan will honour Mani at a special function organised by the Kerala government.

Twenty-three-year-old Mani, who belongs to the Kurichiya tribe in Choyimoola in Wayanad, represented India after being selected for the T20I against Bangladesh last month and had a decent debut.

An all-rounder, Mani, is a right-handed bowler and a left-handed batsman.

Mani’s father is a labourer while her mother is a homemaker.

She sprang a surprise early this year when her name was auctioned for Rs 30 lakh for the first women premier league by Delhi Capitals.

Incidentally, the recognition by the Kerala government comes close on the heels when in her hometown in Wayanad, a busy junction has been named after her.

What was hitherto the Mysore Junction at Manathavady was renamed as Minnu Mani Junction.

Niketha Ramankutty, who has been Mani’s team manager and also a South Indian selector, said definitely her selection for the national side has boosted the confidence of current players and several others who are waiting to get an opportunity to excel.

“The Kerala government is leading from the front and am excited that she will be honoured for her achievement. This is what any player or budding player wants as this will give an impetus to all to work hard. Special thanks to BCCI and Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) who are doing everything to promote women’s cricket. The KCA has already started to promote new tournaments for women and the first one will begin very soon,” said Ramankutty.

