One-Day Cup: Prithvi Shaw breaks multiple List A records with his sparkling 244 for Northamptonshire

By Agency News Desk

Northampton (England), Aug 9 (IANS) India opener Prithvi Shaw broke multiple List A records when he slammed a sparkling double hundred for Northamptonshire in the ongoing One-Day Cup match against Somerset at the County Ground, here on Wednesday.

Opening the batting in his third match for Northamptonshire, Shaw reached his hundred in 81 deliveries before switching gears to slam a mammoth 244 off 153 balls, also the second highest score in a county List A match as his team posted a humongous 415-8.

Shaw hit 11 sixes and 28 fours and put on a big partnership of 194 with Sam Whiteman (54) for Northamptonshire. The right-handed batter reached his second ton in very quick time, off just 129 deliveries.

The double century has also seen Shaw join a select club of batters scoring multiple List A double hundreds, with India skipper Rohit Sharma, Australia’s left-handed batter Travis Head and Ali Brown its previous members.

Shaw’s previous double century in List A cricket came in February 2021 when he struck an unbeaten 227 for Mumbai against Puducherry, which was also the-then highest score in the tournament.

His knock of 244 now ranks as the sixth-highest individual score in List A cricket, and the second-highest List A score in England after Brown’s 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002.

After becoming third batter to score a List A double century in England, Shaw now has the record for the highest ever List A score by an overseas player in List A cricket and has also become the first batter to smash List A double hundreds in two countries and for two teams.

Shaw has broken his India team-mate Cheteshwar Pujara’s record for the highest score by an Indian in the One-Day Cup. He also surpassed Sourav Ganguly’s 183 for India, coming against Sri Lanka in the 1999 Men’s ODI World Cup, for the highest List A score made by an Indian batter in England.

Agency News Desk
