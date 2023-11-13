scorecardresearch
Our processes are not going to change, India confident of handling WC semi-final pressure: Rahul Dravid

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) After the thumping win over the Netherlands in Bengaluru, India head coach Rahul Dravid said that his team is confident of handling the pressure of the World Cup semifinal.

Following their unbeaten run in the league stage, the Rohit Sharma-led side have another tough task waiting for them in the form of the World Cup 2023 semi-finals against New Zealand.

Dravid expressed confidence in India’s ability to navigate the pressure of the World Cup semi-final.

“I think it would be inauthentic to say it’s just another game (the semi-final). I think it’s a bit inauthentic. Yes, of course, it’s a semi-final. But I think our processes are not going to change. We do recognize that it’s an important game; it’s a knockout game. We have to accept the fact that there will be a certain amount of pressure,” Dravid told the broadcasters.

“I think the way we have responded to pressure so far gives us a lot of belief and a lot of confidence. I don’t think we will change anything in the way we prepare or the way we train. I am really confident; just the vibe in the group and the energy in the group are really good at this point in time. All we can do is play what is in front of us. Staying in the moment. Plan well, prepare well, and play a good game of cricket,” Dravid added.

Dravid further expressed satisfaction with Shreyas Iyer’s consistent performance in the latter stages of the tournament.

“Shreyas Iyer is the backbone of our middle order, and we all know how tough it has been for us to find a good No. 4 batter for the last 10 years,” Dravid said.

