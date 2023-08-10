scorecardresearch
Owner of chess team takes up motor-racing franchise in Indian Supercross Racing League

By Agency News Desk

Pune, Aug 10 (IANS) Owner of the SG Alpine Warriors in the Global Chess League, APL Apollo-led SG Sports has picked a team in the inaugural Indian Supercross Racing League.

The franchise, SG Speed Racers, is in its first foray into motorsports, which is being started with the collaboration of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). This is India’s first franchise-based Supercross Racing League which brings together riders from worldwide to compete in various formats and categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gupta, CMD of APL Apollo Tubes Limited, said, “Today marks a thrilling milestone for SG Sports, as we foray into the exciting world of Supercross with the acquisition of a team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. Our legacy of promoting sports excellence drives and inspires us to develop the supercross scene across the length and breadth of India.

“Backed by world-class facilities and the unwavering support of the FMSCI, we envision nurturing a new generation of talented riders who can compete globally. We are grateful to CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League for this opportunity. We aspire to accelerate the growth of Supercross in India, leaving an enduring sporting legacy that is cherished across the globe,” he said.

Expressing his excitement about SG Sports becoming a part of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, Veer Patel, Co-founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt. Ltd, said, “We’re thrilled to announce SG Sports’ partnership with the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. As a strategic arm of the APL Apollo Group, SG Sports is committed to significantly impacting the sports industry. We believe this partnership will enhance the Supercross racing ecosystem and inspire millions of youth athletes nationwide.”

The inaugural season of the Indian Supercross Racing League is set to start in October 2023, with eight franchises gearing up to compete for the ultimate recognition in the high-octane racing league.

Commenting on SG Sports’ addition to the Indian Supercross Racing League, Sujith Kumar, Chairman of the Supercross Racing Commission of the FMSCI, said, “SG Sports is a remarkable addition to the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. APL Apollo Tubes Limited’s association with CISRL exemplifies their unwavering commitment to fostering sports in our nation. Their vision of nurturing sports and engaging millions of youths aligns seamlessly with our own mission for the development of Supercross in the country. We extend a warm welcome to SG Sports and eagerly anticipate witnessing their captivating performances on the racing track.”

–IANS

Agency News Desk
