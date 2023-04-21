Pacer Josh Little named in Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

Dublin, April 21 (IANS) Cricket Ireland on Friday announced their squad for the three-game ODI series against Bangladesh to be held from May 9-14 in Chelmsford.

The series offers Ireland a potential automatic qualification spot for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 if they can win all three matches of the Super League, where they are ranked 11th.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have already qualified for the global ODI tournament to be held in India in October-November. In the squad captained by Andrew Balbirnie, left-arm pacer Josh Little has also been included.

Little is currently turning out for defending champions Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Conor Olphert, Matthew Humphreys and Ross Adair were not available for the series due to examination/work commitments.

“The senior squad has a more familiar look, with much of the squad having been part of the set-up in Zimbabwe (January) and Bangladesh (March) ODI fixtures. We do, however, welcome Craig Young back into the senior side after his long journey of recovery from injury.

We are pleased to also have the services of Josh Little, who has been playing in the IPL over the last month. After a tough tour to Bangladesh last month, the lads will be keen to show their talent and skills in more familiar conditions — and with potential world cup qualification on the line, they will need no additional motivation to succeed,” said Andrew White, National Men’s Selector, in an official statement.

Prior to the start of the series, the Ireland Wolves (the men’s A-team) will play a 50-over warm-up match against Bangladesh on May 5.

“We are delighted to once again see an Ireland Wolves side set to play against a Full Member senior team. The Wolves programme is a vital part of the pathway for cricketers moving from domestic to international cricket.

It allows fringe and emerging players the opportunity to experience international cricket as part of their development as an elite-level cricketer. The squad selected is a strong one, demonstrating the increasing depth of the Irish talent pool,” said White.

“Young players like top-order batter Cade Carmichael and leg-spinner Gavin Hoey are joined by a cohort of contracted players on the fringes of the senior squad who we have identified as simply needing to play more cricket at this early stage of the season,” he added.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Ireland Wolves squad: PJ Moor (captain), Cade Carmichael, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Gavin Hoey, Tyrone Kane, Tom Mayes, Scott Macbeth, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Craig Young.

