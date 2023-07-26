PAK v SL: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as a concussion substitute

Colombo, July 26 (IANS) Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute for the rest of the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club on Wednesday, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sarfaraz was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by fast-bowler Asitha Fernando on the very first ball he faced in the afternoon session on day three’s play. Though he hung around for five overs, where he hit three boundaries, Sarfaraz walked off the field after gesturing to the back of his head, where he was hit previously by the bouncer.

Sarfaraz, the wicketkeeper-batter, retired hurt after scoring 14 runs off 22 balls. PCB added that match referee David Boon accepted the Pakistan team management’s request for the substitution and he remains under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel.

It is the first time that Pakistan will be using the concussion substitute rule in Test cricket. Rizwan will now be allowed to bat in Pakistan’s ongoing innings, owing to being a like-for-like replacement for Sarfaraz. Rizwan was Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in Tests before a lean patch with the bat got Sarfaraz back in the playing eleven.

–IANS

nr/bsk