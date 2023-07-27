scorecardresearch
Pakistan consolidate top spot in WTC standings after thumping win over Sri Lanka in second Test

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, July 27 (IANS) Pakistan consolidated their top spot in the ongoing World Test Championship standings after beating Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the second Test to sweep the series 2-0 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, here on Thursday.

Spinner Noman Ali starred with the ball to bowl out Sri Lanka for just 188 in the second innings. Noman headlined day four’s action with sizzling innings figures of 7-70 while opener Abdullah Shafique was the star with the bat for making 201 which won him the Player of the Match award.

With the 2-0 series sweep, Pakistan have further consolidated their top spot in the WTC25 standings, earning 24 points from two wins and 100 percent while India, who are now at number two on the list have 16 points (66.67%) following their 1-0 series win over West Indies.

Pakistan resumed Day 4 from 563 for five and declared the innings as soon as wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s concussion replacement Mohammad Rizwan brought up his half-century in the second over of the day. The visitors declared on 576 for five with a massive first innings lead of 410.

With a mountain to climb, Sri Lanka’s openers provided their side with a steady start with a 69-run stand, which eventually turned out to be their highest partnership of the second innings.

Noman drew the first blood for Pakistan, bowling Nishan Madushka out for 33 as Sri Lanka went to lunch at 81 for one.

After the break, Noman struck in his first over of the afternoon session, dismissing Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for 41. He then ran through Sri Lanka with two wickets in his two overs — Kusal Mendis caught for 14 and followed it up with Dinesh Chandimal’s early dismissal in his next over.

Noman added three more wickets to his tally and veteran Angelo Mathews remained stranded at one end on 63 not out, as he saw his team-mates fall like nine pins. Young pacer Naseem Shah wrapped up the innings by claiming the final three wickets — all bowled dismissals to finish with match figures of 6-85.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 166 and 188 (Angelo Mathews 63 not out, Noman Ali 7/70, Naseem Shah 3/44) lost to Pakistan 576/5 declared by an innings and 222 runs.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
