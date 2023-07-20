scorecardresearch
Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka to join India at top of World Test Championship standings

By Agency News Desk

Galle, July 20 (IANS) Pakistan have joined India at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with a comprehensive four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test, here on Thursday.

The victory target of 131 was a mere formality for Pakistan, despite the fact Sri Lanka managed to claim three wickets on the final morning as the runs were successfully chased down prior to lunch, reports ICC.

Imam-ul-Haq (50*) and Agha Salman (6*) remained unbeaten as the match came to an end as Pakistan made a perfect start to their new World Test Championship campaign.

The victory sees Pakistan join India at the top of the World Test Championship standings with a 100 percent win-percentage after one match apiece in the new cycle.

Pakistan will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record when the second Test against Sri Lanka commences in Colombo on Monday.

Babar’s side missed out on qualifying for the recent World Test Championship Final (2021-23), with Australia defeating India in the decider at The Oval last month.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 312 & 279 (Dhananjaya de Silva 82, Nishan Madushka 52; Abrar Ahmed 3-68, Noman Ali 3-75) lost to Pakistan 461 & 133/6 (Imam-ul-Haq 50*, Saud Shakeel 30; Prabath Jayasuriya 4-56) by 3 wickets

Agency News Desk
