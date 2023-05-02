scorecardresearch
Pakistan's Rizwan reveals preferred batting position in ODIs

By Agency News Desk

Karachi, May 1 (IANS) Having batted at No 5 and played a crucial role in helping Pakistan take 2-0 up in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, senior batsman Mohammad Rizwan is not happy with his batting position and has made clear that he would like to move up the order.

In both games, the hosts were tasked with chasing and Rizwan remained unbeaten each time to guide his team home.

Batting at No.5, Rizwan calmly stroked a 34-ball 42 not out while chasing 289 to win in the first ODI and followed it up with an unbeaten half-century (54* off 41) as Pakistan hunted down a solid target of 337 in the next match.

However, the ever-so-candid Rizwan revealed that he wasn’t pleased to be batting at No.5 and would rather bat at No.4, adding that he is happy to sacrifice his position for the sake of the team.

“If you ask me honestly, I am not happy batting at number five [in ODIs], because I want to bat at number four. But it is not important that I get what I want,” Rizwan said at the press conference before the third ODI against New Zealand.

A candid Mohammad Rizwan revealed his preferred batting position in the 50-over format.

“The captain and coach will do what they like. It is my own wish to bat at number four. But I have not complained to anyone. I have been sacrificing for the last 15 or 16 years and still not complaining. We are ready to do what the captain and coach ask us to do,” he was quoted as saying in a report on the ICC website.

The wicketkeeper batter has always played in all middle and lower-order positions in ODIs, right from No.4 to No.8. Having made his debut in 2015, Rizwan started off at No.6 but has established himself in the team, he made the No.4 spot his own since 2019.

Before the series, Rizwan had extremely meagre returns batting at No.5, scoring just 106 runs in 6 games at an average of 17.66. However, the 30-year-old seems to have gotten a grip on his new role with match-winning contributions in both games against New Zealand.

Despite being 2-0 up, Pakistan cannot afford to be complacent in the five-match ODI series. The hosts were in a similar position in the T20I series in Rawalpindi before New Zealand mounted a brilliant comeback to level the series 2-2.

The action now shifts to Karachi and according to Rizwan, the team is keen to wrap up the series and not have a repeat of the T20Is.

“Every game is important to us,” Rizwan noted. “We want to forget the past, the good and the bad. The conditions and requirements in Rawalpindi were different.

“We will assess and adapt [to the conditions of Karachi] and look to win the series. That will be our focus”.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
WTA Madrid Open: Sabalenka halts Mirra Andreeva's breakthrough run; Egypt's Sherif in quarters
IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma pick two wickets each as RCB defend 126, beat LSG by 18 runs
