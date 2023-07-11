scorecardresearch
Penalty corner conversion is collective hard work of entire team, says Harmanpreet Singh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh credited teamwork for penalty corner conversion after finishing as the leading scorer in the recently concluded 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League.

Harmanpreet finished the competition as the tournament’s top scorer with 18 goals followed by Belgian Hendrickx Alexander, who scored 13 goals in the tournament, and British Bandurak Nicholas, who scored 12 goals in 16 games in the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League.

India fourth in the FIH Pro League 2022-23, behind the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Belgium. Despite finishing fourth, India led the tournament in goal scoring with 51 goals from 16 games.

“I firmly believe that success in penalty corner conversion is a team effort. While I may be the one taking the shots, it’s the collective hard work of the entire team that makes it possible. From the pushers to the stoppers and the flickers, each player plays a crucial role in creating the opportunity and executing the penalty corner flawlessly,” Harmanpreet was quoted by Hockey India website.

Speaking about finishing as the top scorer in the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League, Harmanpreet said: “It is a truly humbling experience to be recognized as the top scorer in the competition. This accomplishment is the result of the collective efforts of our team, the unwavering support of our fans, and the guidance of our coaching staff.”

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper also talked about the team’s preparations for the upcoming 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament to be held in Terrasa, Spain from 25th to 30th July.

India will be up against England, Netherlands, and hosts Spain in the four-nation tournament which can be considered as the preparatory event for the Indian team ahead of the much-awaited Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

“We have had a fantastic week of training, focusing on sharpening our skills and building our team cohesion. As we prepare to depart for Spain and participate in the upcoming four-nation tournament, which serves as a crucial preparatory event for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, we are confident and eager to showcase our best performance.

“We have a talented and dedicated group of players who are ready to give their all and make our country proud. The upcoming challenges will only strengthen our resolve, and we are excited to embrace them head-on. Also, it’s good for us that experienced goalkeeping Coach Dennis van de Pol is going to hold the training camp soon for the team’s goalkeepers as his valuable insights and coaching skills will definitely strengthen our team,” the ace drag-flicker said.

