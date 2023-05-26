scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Playing IWL was a fine experience, says Kickstart FC owner Laxman Bhattarai

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Kickstart FC owner Laxman Bhattarai has said that playing in the recently concluded Indian Women’s League was a fine experience for the youngsters and they are really happy with their performance.

Kickstart FC were dubbed as one of the underdog sides ahead of this season’s IWL but they possibly exceeded the expectations by finishing the tournament as runners-up.

According to head coach Langam Chaoba Devi, the target for the team, who was taking part in IWL for the third season in a row, was to better their solid third-place finish from last season.

A 2-0 victory over one of the tournament favourites Odisha FC was a massive statement and made noise across the country. Similarly, the Bengaluru-based side dispatched former champions Sethu FC in the semi-finals with another convincing performance.

Although they fell short to Gokulam Kerala in what turned out to be a one-sided final, Kickstart owner Bhattarai looks at the bigger picture and has no complaints from her team.

“We, as a team, are really happy with our performance. The girls did fantastic and really enjoyed it. It was a tournament we were really looking forward to for quite some time. Overall, I think it was a big experience for a lot of youngsters. There were a lot of new teams this time and several emerging players,” said a proud Bhattarai.

The award for the Emerging Player of the League, in fact, went to Kickstart’s 18-year-old Astam Oraon. The Indian captain at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, who naturally plays as a full-back, excelled in a new midfield position in the IWL, literally playing a pivotal role in Kickstart’s run to the final.

Further sharing his thoughts on the IWL experience in Ahmedabad, Bhattarai said,”After our state championship, we were not sure when the IWL would begin. But then we (all team owners) had a meeting with the AIFF in Delhi and were clarified about the conduct of the tournament, which was eventually managed well in a short span of time.”

“Honestly, the only problem was the weather conditions. We’ve already taken part in lots of other tournaments and we know every tournament is a different experience. Last year we were in Bhubaneswar, and this time in Ahmedabad. The heat was too much and unbearable at times. The afternoon games were very difficult, but at least the mornings were still better.

“Apart from that, we had no issues. The training facilities were good. Once the tournament got into gear, things were arranged well. So, for me, the overall experience of the Hero IWL was fine, barring the weather,” he added.

The IWL is set to undergo a major revamp ahead of the new 2023-24 season. According to the decisions taken by the AIFF Executive Committee last month, starting next season, it will be mandatory for the top eight participating teams in the IWL, to have a minimum of 10 Indian players on a fully professional annual contract worth a minimum of Rs 3.2 lakhs.

The league will also be played on a home-and-away basis. As a top-eight side this season, Kickstart have qualified for next season’s IWL as well, giving Bhattarai plenty of reason to be excited.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AMM Foundation becomes Borussia Dortmund's official youth development partner in India
Next article
Shotgun World Cup: Trap shooter Bhowneesh in joint lead at Almaty
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US