Poland surprises Germany in Blaszczykowski farewell match

Warsaw, June 17 (IANS) Jakub Kiwior’s header from the first half allowed Poland men’s football team to beat Germany 1-0 in Jakub Blaszczykowski farewell match for the national team in the friendly, here.

It was Blaszczykowski’s 109th game for Poland, who wore the national team captain’s armband from 2010 to 2014.

The former Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg winger left the pitch in the 16th minute with a standing ovation from the fans. The farewell game turned out to be very emotional for “Kuba” as he couldn’t hold back his tears just after his last action in the match on Friday.

The hosts found a winner in the 31st minute thanks to a perfect Sebastian Szymanski cross from a corner kick and Jakub Kiwior’s header at the far post.

After conceding a goal, Germany picked up the pace and dominated but the hosts, coached by Fernando Santos, defended very well, Xinhua reported.

In the closing stages Wojciech Szczesny made a few spectacular saves to deny dangerous shots by Leon Goretzka and Malick Thiaw. Hansi Flick’s players fought until the end but they weren’t able to find a leveler.

“The result made us very happy but of course we could play even better. In several situations we should have stayed calm to find a space and create a chance. I would like to thank Jakub Blaszczykowski for everything he did for the national team. He was a big personality in our dressing room,” Poland’s captain Robert Lewandowski commented after the game.

On Tuesday, Poland will play the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Moldova, while Germany will host Colombia in a friendly game.

