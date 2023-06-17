scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Poland surprises Germany in Blaszczykowski farewell match

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw, June 17 (IANS) Jakub Kiwior’s header from the first half allowed Poland men’s football team to beat Germany 1-0 in Jakub Blaszczykowski farewell match for the national team in the friendly, here.

It was Blaszczykowski’s 109th game for Poland, who wore the national team captain’s armband from 2010 to 2014.

The former Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg winger left the pitch in the 16th minute with a standing ovation from the fans. The farewell game turned out to be very emotional for “Kuba” as he couldn’t hold back his tears just after his last action in the match on Friday.

The hosts found a winner in the 31st minute thanks to a perfect Sebastian Szymanski cross from a corner kick and Jakub Kiwior’s header at the far post.

After conceding a goal, Germany picked up the pace and dominated but the hosts, coached by Fernando Santos, defended very well, Xinhua reported.

In the closing stages Wojciech Szczesny made a few spectacular saves to deny dangerous shots by Leon Goretzka and Malick Thiaw. Hansi Flick’s players fought until the end but they weren’t able to find a leveler.

“The result made us very happy but of course we could play even better. In several situations we should have stayed calm to find a space and create a chance. I would like to thank Jakub Blaszczykowski for everything he did for the national team. He was a big personality in our dressing room,” Poland’s captain Robert Lewandowski commented after the game.

On Tuesday, Poland will play the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Moldova, while Germany will host Colombia in a friendly game.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Australia make steady start after Root's ton steers England to surprise first-day declaration
Next article
Nottingham Open: Murray reaches semis with win over Stricker
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US govt confirms MOVEit cyber attack hit several federal agencies

Technology

Neuralink likely to begin first human trial later this year: Elon Musk

Sports

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches semis with win over Stricker

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia make steady start after Root's ton steers England to surprise first-day declaration

Sports

We want to host multiple world-class events at Kalinga Stadium: Odisha Sports Secy

Sports

Libema Open: Ruusuvuori sinks Sinner to reach maiden grass-court semis

Sports

Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen beat Delhi Panzers 40-31

News

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya make a grand entry at their sangeet ceremony

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots record 36-27 win over Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh

Health & Lifestyle

300 villagers fall ill at a religious programme in Rajasthan's Dausa

Sports

We want to continue hosting multiple championships at Kalinga Stadium, says Vineel Krishna

Sports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh register wins on Day 5

Sports

Inaugural Zim Afro T10 to begin on July 20

Sports

National Inter State meet: More than a dozen athletes make cut for Asian Games

Sports

MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings

Health & Lifestyle

2 arrested in AIIMS NORCET-4 exam fraud case

News

'Elemental' is work of many 1st and 2nd generation immigrants

News

Actor Adarsh Gourav is also a trained Hindustani classical vocalist

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US