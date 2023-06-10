scorecardresearch
Premier Handball League: Garvit Gujarat beat Delhi Panzers in fourth match

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, June 10 (IANS) The fourth match of the Premier Handball League (PHL) witnessed a thrilling clash between Garvit Gujarat and Delhi Panzers. Gujarat emerged victorious at the end of the tie, registering an 42-37 win at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, here on Friday.

Gujarat had a fluid attacking start to the game as in the opening minutes they established a resounding lead. By the 15th-minute mark, the scores read 7-16 in favour of Garvit Gujarat who were lethal in attack, while the Delhi Panzers looked disjointed on the field.

Gujarat’s Amit Ghanghas was in sublime form as he was scoring at will, their goalkeeper Dinesh also made some stunning saves to not allow the Delhi Panzers to find a way back into the tie. The first half ended soon after as the scores read 15-24 in favour of Gujarat.

Garvit Gujarat started the second half similarly to the first half as they were finding it easy to break through Delhi’s defence. The Panzer’s goalkeeper Nittin Kumar Sharma was making phenomenal saves to make sure that Garvit Gujarat do not establish an unassailable lead but to no avail.

Nittin’s heroics in the Delhi goal could not stop Gujarat from extending their lead further as halfway through the second period the scores read 20-32 in Gujarat’s favour. Gujarat kept piling on the pressure on the Panzers’ as their defence crumbled under the pressure. Soon after the game ended 37-42 in favour of Garvit Gujarat.

Amit Ghanghas emerged as the top scorer for Gujarat with 17 goals, while Delhi’s captain Deepak Ahlawat and Jasmeet Singh were the top scorers for their team with 6 goals apiece.

Tarun Thakur of Garvit Gujarat was awarded the best player of the match for his all-action display during the game.

Agency News Desk
