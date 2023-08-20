scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Premier League: Alvarez gives Man City win; Spurs down Man United at home

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 20 (IANS) Julian Alvarez scored the only goal of the game in the first half as Manchester City made light of any tired legs from Wednesday’s European Supercup final to beat Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League.

The Argentinean hit a powerful shot into the top corner of the net in the game on Saturday night in which City had the better of the chances against the side that finished fourth in the table last season.

Pape Sarr scored his first goal for Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou celebrated his first home league game in charge in north London with a win as his side beat Manchester United 2-0.

Tottenham were not in their best form in the first half of an entertaining game but were on top after the break and after Sarr’s header, they sealed the match after Lisandro Martinez deflected Ben Davies’ scuffed volley into his goal with seven minutes left to play.

Spurs fans will be pleased with their side’s attacking attitude without Harry Kane, but United were again disappointed after last weekend’s scrappy win over Wolves.

Brighton took a 15th-minute lead against Wolverhampton through Kaoru Mitoma’s excellent opening goal, which saw him beat four defenders before scoring and they went on to win 4-1 with Pervis Estupinan added a second at the start of the second half, before Solly March added further goals after 51 and 55 minutes.

Hwang Hee-chan netted a consolation for the Wolves, who ended with 10 men after Matheus Nunes was shown a red card deep into injury time.

Brentford had a comfortable 3-0 win away to Fulham, who have just sold striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia for a club-record transfer fee.

Yoane Wissa opened the scoring in the 44th minute and Bryan Mbeumo scored in the 66th and 92nd minutes, with the first of those from the penalty spot after Tim Ream was sent off to leave Fulham with a man less.

Chris Wood scored a last-minute winner to hand Nottingham Forest their first triumph of the campaign and break Sheffield United’s hearts on Friday night.

Taiwo Awoniyi headed Forest in front in just the third minute, but Gustavo Hamer’s curling shot three minutes into the second half looked as if it had earned a point for the newly promoted “Blades” before substitute, Wood scored another headed goal to decide it at the death.

IANS

bsk

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Intel makes fresh job cuts, at least 140 laid off in US
Next article
Cincinnati Masters: Gauff upsets Swiatek to enter final, Muchova rallies past Sabalenka
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Gauff upsets Swiatek to enter final, Muchova rallies past Sabalenka

Technology

Intel makes fresh job cuts, at least 140 laid off in US

Sports

La Liga: Bellingham on target again for Real; Athletic Club also win (Round-up)

Technology

Talent acquisition startup HireMee to help Karnataka bridge skill gap

Sports

World Athletics Championships: USA sets World Record in 4x400m mixed relay on day of firsts and falls (round-up)

Technology

Google introduces modernised visual design for Docs, Sheets on Android

Sports

Now, Hyderabad seek change in World Cup fixtures, wants to avoid back-to-back matches

Technology

Tesla app gains support for automation with Apple Shortcuts

Technology

Musk acknowledges lack of great 'social networks', vows to create one

News

A mouthful of Bitter Chocolate, and why Lushin Dubey wants to talk about it

News

Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya today

Sports

UAE script history with series-levelling win over New Zealand

Sports

'Can't be punished for acts of her father': Delhi HC quashes complaint against woman shooter

Sports

Premier League: Liverpool come back from a goal down to score first home victory

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Spanish race walker Martin wins opening gold

Sports

Jr Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Citizen Hockey XI and Har Academy win pool matches

Technology

EV firm Cruise agrees to reduce robotaxi fleet after crash in US

Sports

ICC launches vibrant mascot for Men's ODI World Cup in India, to engage next-generation cricket fans

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US