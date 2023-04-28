scorecardresearch
Premier League: Newcastle strengthen grip on top-four as Spurs recover their pride

By Agency News Desk

London, April 28 (IANS) Newcastle United solidified their position for a top-four finish in the Premier League while Tottenham Hotspur staged a comeback to draw 2-2 at home against Manchester United in the latest action in the top-flight English league.

Newcastle registered a convincing 4-1 win away at Everton on Thursday night, which was never in question after Callum Wilson put them ahead in the 28th minute.

Everton’s main issue this season has been a lack of goals, and despite 13 shots at the goal, they failed to find the net until Joelinton and Wilson’s second of the game put Newcastle 3-0 up in the second half, reports Xinhua.

Dwight McNeil’s goal in the 80th minute gave Everton hope, but it only lasted for a minute before Jacob Murphy added Newcastle’s fourth, leaving Everton second from the bottom ahead of Monday’s crucial game away at Leicester City.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford appeared to have secured a vital win for Manchester United when they scored in the seventh and 44th minutes, putting their side 2-0 ahead away at Tottenham, where Ryan Mason was back as caretaker coach after Spurs’ 6-1 defeat to Newcastle last weekend.

But Tottenham wingback Pedro Porro netted an impressive volley to bring them back into the game in the 56th minute.

Bruno Fernandes failed to finish off a fantastic solo run, and Son Heung-min, after being set up by Harry Kane, equalised to restore pride for Spurs in the 79th minute.

Left-back Marcus Tavernier scored early in the second half as Bournemouth won a south-coast derby 1-0 away against bottom-side Southampton.

Southampton had a goal ruled out in the last minute but performed poorly for most of the game and had little response as Tavernier’s 50th-minute goal lifted Bournemouth to 36 points, seven above third-bottom Leicester.

